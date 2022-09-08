Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Major Price Move; Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks
Falling stock prices don't always correlate with shrinking profits or revenue. Walgreens isn't growing quickly, but it's growing fast enough to easily sustain and increase its payout. Viatris is still getting its footing as an independent entity, and it's gearing up for long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks to Buy in September
Target's foreseeable future should be much healthier than its recent past. Tobacco isn't the growth industry it used to be, but there is more than enough business to maintain Altria's dividend. Snap's cost-cutting and ramped-up focus on its core business could readily reverse the stock's weakness seen during the past...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?
Is an encore performance just beginning for what was once the hottest cryptocurrency in the world?
wallstreetwindow.com
Michael Burry Makes New Tweets Warning Of Stock Market Bubble Bust Crash (Famed Big Short Trader) – Mike Swanson
Investor Michael Burry, who was made famous by the movie The Big Short, issued two tweets today warning about the stock market. In the first tweet he made note of the crashes in crypto, spacs, and meme stocks and then drew comparisons to the market this year and in 2000 and in 2008. In the second tweet he noted that he sees no signs of a bottom, and mentioned a specific sign that we need to look for to actually know that we are near the end of this bear market cycle.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?
I have doubts about Netflix's ability to generate shareholder value because of its high cost of doing business. Align Technology and Match Group are facing challenges I believe will prove temporary, making today's cheaper prices good entry points. Stanley Black & Decker could appeal to a different type of investor...
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Suze Orman Thinks Buying a Home Right Now Is 'Potentially Dangerous'
Consider your decision to buy a home wisely. Home prices have been rising during the pandemic, with prices increasing faster than income. Suze Orman warned this could make purchasing a property potentially dangerous. Research the total costs of homeownership before you try to buy a home, to make sure you...
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
While the market is feeling negative about Roku's near-term prospects, one factor should bring prosperity to the streaming powerhouse. Opendoor has massive potential in a multitrillion-dollar real estate market. Tech stalwart Adobe is trading at historically low valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue
Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?
DocuSign’s latest quarterly numbers beat analysts' estimates. Its fiscal third quarter and full-year guidance also met the Wall Street consensus. However, growth is still decelerating, net retention rates are sliding, and the stock isn't that cheap relative to its cloud-based peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now
Mixing growth and value stocks is a recipe that can improve large portfolios. Here are two stocks that can provide growth and one that brings the value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?
Bitcoin was once worth less than a penny per coin, but its value is now measured in tens of thousands of dollars. Many insiders expect the rocky ride to continue upward in the long run, eventually reaching the million-dollar mark around the year 2030. This projection makes sense, though many...
Motley Fool
Why Snap Stock Got a Boost Today
An internal memo from Snap's CEO was leaked, and analysts are liking what they see. The growth goals are good, but investors should probably take a wait-and-see approach before diving in headfirst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Comments / 0