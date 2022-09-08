ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Major Price Move; Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

Want Passive Income? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks

Falling stock prices don't always correlate with shrinking profits or revenue. Walgreens isn't growing quickly, but it's growing fast enough to easily sustain and increase its payout. Viatris is still getting its footing as an independent entity, and it's gearing up for long-term growth.
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in September

Target's foreseeable future should be much healthier than its recent past. Tobacco isn't the growth industry it used to be, but there is more than enough business to maintain Altria's dividend. Snap's cost-cutting and ramped-up focus on its core business could readily reverse the stock's weakness seen during the past...
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
wallstreetwindow.com

Michael Burry Makes New Tweets Warning Of Stock Market Bubble Bust Crash (Famed Big Short Trader) – Mike Swanson

Investor Michael Burry, who was made famous by the movie The Big Short, issued two tweets today warning about the stock market. In the first tweet he made note of the crashes in crypto, spacs, and meme stocks and then drew comparisons to the market this year and in 2000 and in 2008. In the second tweet he noted that he sees no signs of a bottom, and mentioned a specific sign that we need to look for to actually know that we are near the end of this bear market cycle.
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

I have doubts about Netflix's ability to generate shareholder value because of its high cost of doing business. Align Technology and Match Group are facing challenges I believe will prove temporary, making today's cheaper prices good entry points. Stanley Black & Decker could appeal to a different type of investor...
The Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

While the market is feeling negative about Roku's near-term prospects, one factor should bring prosperity to the streaming powerhouse. Opendoor has massive potential in a multitrillion-dollar real estate market. Tech stalwart Adobe is trading at historically low valuations.
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy.
Motley Fool

Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?

DocuSign's latest quarterly numbers beat analysts' estimates. Its fiscal third quarter and full-year guidance also met the Wall Street consensus. However, growth is still decelerating, net retention rates are sliding, and the stock isn't that cheap relative to its cloud-based peers.
The Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Mixing growth and value stocks is a recipe that can improve large portfolios. Here are two stocks that can provide growth and one that brings the value.
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?

Bitcoin was once worth less than a penny per coin, but its value is now measured in tens of thousands of dollars. Many insiders expect the rocky ride to continue upward in the long run, eventually reaching the million-dollar mark around the year 2030. This projection makes sense, though many...
Motley Fool

Why Snap Stock Got a Boost Today

An internal memo from Snap's CEO was leaked, and analysts are liking what they see. The growth goals are good, but investors should probably take a wait-and-see approach before diving in headfirst.
