Wynonna Reveals Full Lineup for ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’: Faith Hill, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood & More

We already knew Wynonna Judd enlisted a who’s who of powerhouse artists to join her during The Judds: The Final Tour, including Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, and Faith Hill. Now we know the dates.

Martina McBride will join Wynonna for the entirety of the 11-date tour, which kicks off Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Brandi Carlile (2), Ashley McBryde (3), Kelsea Ballerini (1), Little Big Town (2), Trisha Yearwood (2), and Faith Hill (1) will join on select dates.

“It’s hard to believe that in just three weeks we’ll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids,” says Wynonna. “I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans. I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

“It’s so amazing to be included in honoring The Judds legacy as part of their final tour,” says Martina McBride. “I’m beyond excited for what’s sure to be an emotional, fun, and hit packed series of shows and to be joined by some of country music’s biggest names.”

Remembering Naomi

In April, mother-daughter duo The Judds—Naomi and Wynonna—announced their first tour in more than a decade. However, Naomi tragically took her own life on April 30, after struggling with mental health issues. But Wynnona decided to honor her mother by seeing the tour through—with a little help from her friends.

With their stellar harmonies, not to mention Naomi’s stage presence and Wynonna’s soulful delivery, The Judds proved to be a winning combination. From the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, the duo dominated the charts and awards shows with songs like “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Ole Days),” “Why Not Me,” “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Love Is Alive,” and “Have Mercy,” among others. The Judds scored 20 Top 10 hits, including 14 No. 1 singles. The mother-daughter duo brought home five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards.

In 2021, The Judds were elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets for The Judds: The Final Tour are on sale now.

The Judds: The Final Tour