Union Health-Clinton recognized with state award
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thursday, Union Hospital Clinton was awarded the Community Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Health and State Office of Rural Health. Each year, the state agencies recognize Indiana’s critical access hospitals and their staff members in various categories of excellence. The award...
Sullivan students honor lives lost on 9/11
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sunday will mark 21 years since the anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks and one local elementary school paid tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives that day. On Friday, students with Sullivan Elementary School carried an American flag and a firehose in honor...
Griffin Bike Park hosts annual “Bike-a-palooza” event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A movie on Friday night. S’mores on Saturday. And lots of biking in between. The Griffin Bike Park hosted dozens of local riders this weekend for their 6th annual “Bike-a-palooza” event. Park manager Rich Moore said the event included people of all ages.
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
Goin’ 2 The Endzone Scoreboard
Goin’2 The Endzone is back with another week of exciting games. The big match-up is the battle for the Victory Bell, Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South!. Below is a full list of final scores from Indiana and Illinois:. Terre Haute North 35 – Terre Haute South 56...
reTHink, Inc. to host its biggest annual fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – reTHink, Inc. is hosting its annual Replay Runway event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Local celebrities will walk the runway in outfits made entirely of recycled and repurposed material. The winner that gets the most votes and earns the most charitable donations will receive the ‘Green Majesty’ crown.
Organizer reflects on “Blues Fest” success
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Emily Bennett admitted to having some nerves ahead of the “Blues at the Crossroads” festival held on Sep. 9th and 10th. The addition of a second outdoor stage as the event expanded in the downtown area was one reason. Bennett oversaw the kids zone, which was another new element.
North Vermillion Falcons get state honors
VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — All North Vermillion Falcon athletes and coaches are receiving high praise from the IHSAA for showing great sportsmanship. Athletic Director, Martin Brown, said the school received a perfect score from the state for outstanding sportsmanship. The program ended with a 113 out of 100.
Local businesses help animals in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) On Saturday, September 10, local realtors will be working to help pets find their fur-ever homes. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group is teaming up with Ollie’s Canine Campus and St. Francis K-9 Rescue to help house 30 dogs. The event will be at Baesler’s Market...
