Los Angeles County, CA

Southern California gas prices take a wrong turn, inching up after several weeks of declines

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Gas prices back up after weeks of going down 00:19

Gas prices have taken a turn in the wrong direction, after weeks of incremental drops.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County went up again Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 3.1 cents to $5.342. The same price had been ticking down 78 of the previous 80 days.

It's still $1.12 less than the record high of $6.462 set on June 14, but that's a cold comfort for drivers who were hoping gas prices could get back under $5 a gallon.

Ventura County has the highest average with $5.37, and Orange County's average for a gallon of regular gas is at $5.30.

Drivers looking for the cheapest gas will have to head to the Inland Empire, where a gallon regular gas is an average of $5.24.

Southern California gas prices are going up, despite the national average continuing to decline. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped 1.3 cents to $3.751.

Comments / 11

BIG RED TIME
3d ago

Democrats are real fooling all of us this gas price again. If the price dropped 8 cents a gallon. Now is double up their increase 16 cents a gallon.

Reply
3
