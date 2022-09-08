Read full article on original website
3d ago
In the name of climate how much is Wegmans saving by not offering bags. Now if they announced they were donating the savings to a worthy cause I would believe their sincerity
Ellen Degenerate
3d ago
During the height of covid Wegmans refused to allow you to use your own bags. Now they insist you do
echo-pilot.com
Wegmans to discontinue single-use plastic bags; what options will shoppers have?
Effective Sept. 18, Wegmans customers will be able to buy paper bags for 5 cents or have their grocery order loaded into reusable bags. But the era of single-use plastic grocery bags is coming to an end at the company's 18 Pennsylvania locations. The Rochester, New York-based grocer said this...
Grocery store chain sets date to end use of plastic shopping bags in Pa. stores
Later this month, Wegmans shoppers will no longer use plastic grocery bags to take home purchases. The Rochester, New York chain announced starting Sept. 22 it is removing single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania. The grocery chain said it has reached a goal to eliminate the bags at its 108 stores by the end of this year.
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Pennsylvania Announces $3.4 Million Investment In EV Charging Stations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. PENNSLYVANIA | On Thursday, September 7, the Pennsylvania DEP announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors throughout the Commonwealth.
LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes
Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
phl17.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
New Pennsylvania Project ramps up to make fall voting accessible to all
The midterms are less than two months away and get out the vote efforts are gearing up fast. New Pennsylvania Project is a year-old voting rights organization modeled after the successful New Georgia Project founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014. The group’s mission is to ensure that the diverse demographics of Pennsylvania are aligned with the Commonwealth’s electorate.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
therecord-online.com
Gov. Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for 1.7 million Pennsylvania school children
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table...
CBS News
Pennsylvania offering between $750 and $3,000 in rebates for purchases of electric cars
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new incentives to try to get more Pennsylvanians to buy electric cars. The Department of Environmental Protection just announced it's offering bigger rebates. As of now, Pennsylvanians can get anywhere between $750 and $3,000 back on the purchase of an electric vehicle. The rebates are...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
Ticket Seller Forced To Refund Canceled Shows After Refusing
TicketsOnSale and OnlineCityTickets must provide cash refunds to customers as part of a settlement with the Attorney General. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 8, 2022, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has reached a settlement agreement with online ticket seller RYADD, Inc. The company, which sells tickets through TicketsOnSale and OnlineCityTickets changed its refund policy without notice after several concerts were canceled during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2022, which violated Pennsylvania consumer protection law.
Pennsylvania city among top 5 best for chocolate lovers: study
Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and chocolate making people happy. Pennsylvanian chocolate lovers should hereby rejoice, as one city in the state has been deemed the absolute best for them to visit. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study. Researchers at Love...
WFMZ-TV Online
New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes in Pa. takes effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can...
Delaware Canal Towpath To Be Recognized as the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
Tomorrow, an event in New Hope will recognize the popular towpath as the Trail of the Year in Pennsylvania, a state known for its beautiful hiking trails. The ceremony will be held at the historic Locktender’s House, located at 145 South Main Street in New Hope, from 11 AM to 12 noon. Senator Steve Santarsiero will be present at the event, with Michael Ginder, Executive Director of the Friends of the Delaware Canal, giving opening comments on the momentous occasion.
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
