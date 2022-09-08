Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
North Bergen and county officials unveil new 9/11 memorial across from Braddock Park
A memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11 was unveiled in North Bergen across from James J. Braddock Park, at the corner of 79th Street and Boulevard East, during a ceremony flanked by local and county officials. “This is something Hudson County had planned for a while. One year or...
New Newark budget would raise average homeowner’s tax bill almost $100
Newark homeowners would pay nearly $100 more than last year in municipal property taxes on average, under a 2022 budget introduced by the City Council on Saturday. If the council adopts the $799 million spending plan at the close of a public hearing scheduled for Sept. 17, the increase of $96.99 would put this year’s residential property tax bill for municipal purposes at $3,634.42 for a home with an assessed value of $182,436, the citywide average.
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
Hudson County to unveil new 9/11 memorial in North Bergen
North Bergen’s annual 9/11 ceremony will take place at a new location this year, with a new memorial to be unveiled. According to the township, a new park has been built on the east side of Boulevard East at 79th Street on county land facing New York City. The park features a monument in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks, built of polished American black granite.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS
New Jersey Blood Services will hold three blood drives in Hudson County in October. The following drives are:. Oct. 7: Newport Centre Mall, 30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21: Newport Centre Mall, 30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City from 1 to 7 p.m.
jcitytimes.com
Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown
It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
Jersey City man jumps in bay, but can’t elude Bayonne police
A Jersey City man who jumped into the Newark Bay in an attempt to elude Bayonne police has been charged with multiple offenses after police found the car he was using had been reported stolen. Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, was taken into custody at 12:44 a.m. Saturday from the area...
RELATED PEOPLE
hudsonvalleyone.com
New York City has plenty of water
How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City no Exception as State Teacher-Student Diversity Gap Widens
Even in Jersey City, more than half the teachers there are white, compared to just 15% of students. From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At her elementary school in West Milford, she said teachers brushed it off as harmless kid behavior.
Bayonne art gallery rallies public support ahead of zoning hearing
The last art gallery in Bayonne is looking for public support ahead of a zoning hearing that may determine its future. The Dollhaus II at 23 Cottage Street is owned by curator and artist Emma Louise. In an interview with the Bayonne Community News, Emma Louise described the precarious situation the art gallery finds itself in after operating without issue in Bayonne for four years so far.
Hudson County to make pedestrian safety and signal upgrades to 14th & Hudson Streets in Hoboken
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and Commissioner Anthony Romano announced that Hudson County will begin construction this week on pedestrian safety improvements and traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of 14th Street and Hudson Street in Hoboken. This project includes the following:. Curb extension rain gardens at all corners. ADA-compliant curb...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brickunderground.com
Rent hike for rat trap, Jersey City buyer lottery, & more
A Williamsburg renter goes viral with a TikTok of her roach- and rat-infested, flooded apartment that just got an $800 rent hike (New York Post) Jersey City will cover down payments and closing costs, plus award grants of up to $150,00, for qualified low- and moderate-income winners of a first-time buyer lottery (Jersey Digs)
CarePoint sues Jersey City Medical Center operator RWJBarnabas, continuing crusade through the courts
CarePoint Health has no shortage of legal battles with local rivals. But that hasn’t stopped the Hudson County hospital chain from opening up a new one against a major player in the state’s healthcare industry. The operator of hospitals in Hoboken, Bayonne and Jersey City sued competitor RWJBarnabas...
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
When will Jersey City post crime stats online, and why did they disappear from website? Officials won’t say.
The Jersey City Police Department website was rudimentary, but it had all the information people needed to know: the leaders of the department and the locations of the precincts, as well as the history of the department and the names of officers who died in the line of duty. And...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bayonne council allows waiver of municipal filmmaking fees for students
Bayonne has passed a measure allowing the waiver of filming fees for students. The City Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance authorizing the changes at its August meeting after it was introduced in July. The ordinance amends the general ordinances of the city relating to the licensing, registration, and business regulations for filming.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
West New York to offer another ‘Sip and Paint on the Boulevard’
Back by popular demand, Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the Board of Commissioners invite West New York residents to another Sip and Paint on the Boulevard. The event will take place on September 16 at 54th Street and Boulevard East, led by visual artist and instructor Juan Ramiro...
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault Line
Ramapo fault line has triggered a series of earthquakes in New Jersey.(@ananaline/iStock) Shaking things up for New Jersey as summer turns to fall in 2022, New Jersey has felt two earthquakes within this past week!
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 1