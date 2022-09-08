ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

NJ.com

New Newark budget would raise average homeowner’s tax bill almost $100

Newark homeowners would pay nearly $100 more than last year in municipal property taxes on average, under a 2022 budget introduced by the City Council on Saturday. If the council adopts the $799 million spending plan at the close of a public hearing scheduled for Sept. 17, the increase of $96.99 would put this year’s residential property tax bill for municipal purposes at $3,634.42 for a home with an assessed value of $182,436, the citywide average.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County to unveil new 9/11 memorial in North Bergen

North Bergen’s annual 9/11 ceremony will take place at a new location this year, with a new memorial to be unveiled. According to the township, a new park has been built on the east side of Boulevard East at 79th Street on county land facing New York City. The park features a monument in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks, built of polished American black granite.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Government
North Bergen, NJ
Business
City
North Bergen, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Real Estate
NJ.com

Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
FORT LEE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

New Jersey Blood Services will hold three blood drives in Hudson County in October. The following drives are:. Oct. 7: Newport Centre Mall, 30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21: Newport Centre Mall, 30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City from 1 to 7 p.m.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown

It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Person
Nicholas Sacco
hudsonvalleyone.com

New York City has plenty of water

How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City no Exception as State Teacher-Student Diversity Gap Widens

Even in Jersey City, more than half the teachers there are white, compared to just 15% of students. From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At her elementary school in West Milford, she said teachers brushed it off as harmless kid behavior.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne art gallery rallies public support ahead of zoning hearing

The last art gallery in Bayonne is looking for public support ahead of a zoning hearing that may determine its future. The Dollhaus II at 23 Cottage Street is owned by curator and artist Emma Louise. In an interview with the Bayonne Community News, Emma Louise described the precarious situation the art gallery finds itself in after operating without issue in Bayonne for four years so far.
BAYONNE, NJ
brickunderground.com

Rent hike for rat trap, Jersey City buyer lottery, & more

A Williamsburg renter goes viral with a TikTok of her roach- and rat-infested, flooded apartment that just got an $800 rent hike (New York Post) Jersey City will cover down payments and closing costs, plus award grants of up to $150,00, for qualified low- and moderate-income winners of a first-time buyer lottery (Jersey Digs)
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

