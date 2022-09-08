Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Drinking in Lagers in Lawrence: Lawrence gears up for its fifth annual Octoberfest celebration
For the fifth consecutive year, the City of Lawrence will put its own spin on celebration of German heritage with its annual Lagers in Lawrence Octoberfest. The event is set from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, 8950 Otis Ave., in Lawrence. Lawrence has partnered with...
clintoncountydailynews.com
New Mary Jane McMahon Dog Park Opens to Good Turnout
The long-awaited, much anticipated dog park came to fruition Saturday morning with the unveiling of the Mary Jane McMahon Dog Park located on the opposite side of the street from where the horseshoes pits and basketball courts are located at Dorner Park. McMahon was Frankfort’s first female mayor back in the 80s who loved dogs,
Current Publishing
Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade
Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
WISH-TV
Carmel baby to be featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
NEW YORK (WISH) — A Carmel resident is making his way to fame. He’ll be appearing in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17 for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. According to a release, the photo of Oliver was selected from more than...
homeofpurdue.com
Fall Festivals in Greater Lafayette
Happy Fall Y’all! Fall in love with autumn festivals in Greater Lafayette. From sampling a delicious array of culinary treats at the Feast of the Hunters' Moon to learning about world cultures through music, dance, crafts, displays, and international food at Global Fest, there is something special for everyone. Learn how to polka dance at Germanfest, get in touch with your inner artist at Art on the Wabash, and be spooked at Boo at the Zoo!
WLFI.com
'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Twelve women are now displaced until renovations are finished. One of them, Hannah Williams, finds herself at a new sober living home in Lafayette after Home With Hope's women's...
13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Falls To Southmont
Southmont defeated Frankfort 60-7 Friday night by controlling the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense. Frankfort’s only score came late in the game when Quentcy Perry scored for the Hotdogs. Friday was also “Puppy Power” night. This is always a fun night for the younger girls that...
Family of Mooresville girl hit by car talks about recovery
Friday morning, Trinity Shockley took her first steps out of her bed at Riley Children's Hospital.
Current Publishing
Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development
Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
WIBC.com
Closures Starting Friday Night Due to North Split Construction
INDIANAPOLIS—You’ll have to look out for some closures in and near downtown Indianapolis beginning Friday evening, due to North Split construction, said the Indiana Dept. of Transportation. I-65 between Alabama St. and College Ave. will be down to one lane because of paving, beginning Friday night at 9...
Fox 59
Showers and storms around this Sunday
Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
kjas.com
Fire destroyed large work truck
A late Saturday night fire destroyed a large work truck in the Beech Grove area. The Beech Grove Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 11:00 at 1421 Farm to Market Road 1747. Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says a 2006 Chevrolet Kodiak C-5500 was completely engulfed in flames with...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Local Teen Leaves For Boot Camp
Zachariah (Zach) Lashbrook along with two other recruits left Kokomo Monday morning headed for San Diego, California to become United States Marines. Zach received his GED this past year from the Purdue Extension office, He was not set to graduate until 2023. Zach is the son of Lance and Rochelle...
North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street
Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
Inside Indiana Business
Krueger on Indianapolis’ Massive Medical Corridor Plan
A massive multi-billion-dollar medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis. How innovation at 16 Tech fits into the plan. 16 Tech Community Corp. President & CEO Emily Krueger had more.
readthereporter.com
Fishers opens safe Rx drop box at Police HQ
The Fishers Police Department (FPD) has teamed up with the Fishers Health Department to provide a new prescription drug drop box in the FPD lobby for the safe disposal of your expired and unused medications. For the safety of those who handle the collected items, you must abide by the posted rules as to what items are accepted and not accepted. The Fishers Police Department is located at 4 Municipal Drive.
