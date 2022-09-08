ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

New Mary Jane McMahon Dog Park Opens to Good Turnout

The long-awaited, much anticipated dog park came to fruition Saturday morning with the unveiling of the Mary Jane McMahon Dog Park located on the opposite side of the street from where the horseshoes pits and basketball courts are located at Dorner Park. McMahon was Frankfort’s first female mayor back in the 80s who loved dogs,
FRANKFORT, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade

Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Burlington, IN
homeofpurdue.com

Fall Festivals in Greater Lafayette

Happy Fall Y’all! Fall in love with autumn festivals in Greater Lafayette. From sampling a delicious array of culinary treats at the Feast of the Hunters' Moon to learning about world cultures through music, dance, crafts, displays, and international food at Global Fest, there is something special for everyone. Learn how to polka dance at Germanfest, get in touch with your inner artist at Art on the Wabash, and be spooked at Boo at the Zoo!
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Twelve women are now displaced until renovations are finished. One of them, Hannah Williams, finds herself at a new sober living home in Lafayette after Home With Hope's women's...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Falls To Southmont

Southmont defeated Frankfort 60-7 Friday night by controlling the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense. Frankfort’s only score came late in the game when Quentcy Perry scored for the Hotdogs. Friday was also “Puppy Power” night. This is always a fun night for the younger girls that...
FRANKFORT, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development

Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
CARMEL, IN
News Break
WIBC.com

Closures Starting Friday Night Due to North Split Construction

INDIANAPOLIS—You’ll have to look out for some closures in and near downtown Indianapolis beginning Friday evening, due to North Split construction, said the Indiana Dept. of Transportation. I-65 between Alabama St. and College Ave. will be down to one lane because of paving, beginning Friday night at 9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Showers and storms around this Sunday

Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
kjas.com

Fire destroyed large work truck

A late Saturday night fire destroyed a large work truck in the Beech Grove area. The Beech Grove Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 11:00 at 1421 Farm to Market Road 1747. Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says a 2006 Chevrolet Kodiak C-5500 was completely engulfed in flames with...
BEECH GROVE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Local Teen Leaves For Boot Camp

Zachariah (Zach) Lashbrook along with two other recruits left Kokomo Monday morning headed for San Diego, California to become United States Marines. Zach received his GED this past year from the Purdue Extension office, He was not set to graduate until 2023. Zach is the son of Lance and Rochelle...
KOKOMO, IN
WFYI

North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street

Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers opens safe Rx drop box at Police HQ

The Fishers Police Department (FPD) has teamed up with the Fishers Health Department to provide a new prescription drug drop box in the FPD lobby for the safe disposal of your expired and unused medications. For the safety of those who handle the collected items, you must abide by the posted rules as to what items are accepted and not accepted. The Fishers Police Department is located at 4 Municipal Drive.
FISHERS, IN

