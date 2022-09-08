Read full article on original website
csengineermag.com
ROHM Partners with Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Ltd., China’s SoC Manufacturer of Next-Generation Cockpits, to Develop Automotive Solutions
Global semiconductor supplier ROHM, together with SemiDrive Technology, a leading automotive-grade chip vendor in China, today announced that they have signed an advanced technology development partnership for the automotive field. ROHM and SemiDrive have been engaged in a technology exchange since 2019, mainly on the development of applications for vehicle...
csengineermag.com
Pumped with success
Latest order for water injection pumps bolsters FPSO market for Sulzer. Guyana has some of the world’s biggest offshore discoveries made in years, with 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas starting to come online since 2019. These offshore reserves are being extracted using floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, which are connected to well-heads on the seabed. Sulzer has already delivered 11 high pressure water injection pumps and the latest order for five more HPcp pumps will support the largest FPSO in the Stabroek block.
