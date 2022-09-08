Latest order for water injection pumps bolsters FPSO market for Sulzer. Guyana has some of the world’s biggest offshore discoveries made in years, with 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas starting to come online since 2019. These offshore reserves are being extracted using floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, which are connected to well-heads on the seabed. Sulzer has already delivered 11 high pressure water injection pumps and the latest order for five more HPcp pumps will support the largest FPSO in the Stabroek block.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO