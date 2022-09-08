ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions

If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
KDHL AM 920

Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit

Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed

Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
CHASKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – A new nationwide study determined which states are the most athletic in the nation and Minnesota ranked number one!. The study was done by Offers.Bet where it examined the hometowns of 2,600 professional athletes nationwide and analyzed pro athletes per capita. Currently, 85 professional athletes have...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
