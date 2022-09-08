Read full article on original website
Related
rtands.com
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
Experts Reach Verdict On 'Unusual' Large Black Cat Roaming Michigan
A photograph of the unusual feline was taken last month.
'It was so much fun, I didn't want to miss a day'
Two former Frankfort residents were among a group who met in June at the Clarke Historical Library at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant to reminisce about their days as freight train engineers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan
Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
traverseticker.com
From Traverse City To CBS Sunday Morning: Local Workshop About Bridging Political Divide Lands On National TV
A year ago, as the United States marked 20 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, headlines juxtaposed the current state of the nation to the way things were in the wake of that tragic day. “After 9/11, a moment of national unity. Then, quickly, more and new divisions,” read the title of a piece published by the Washington Post one year ago today. Those divisions are the core topic of a segment that will air next week as part of the CBS Sunday Morning show. The twist? The segment features footage from a recent workshop session held right here in Traverse City, which focused on fostering constructive and respectful dialogue between people on both sides of the political aisle.
oceanacountypress.com
Traffic alert: Crash on southbound US 31.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — Report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound US 31 between M 20 and Park Road near Rothbury Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Minor injury reported. Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454.
RELATED PEOPLE
lostinmichigan.net
The Old Building in Leland
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. The town of Leland in the Leelanau Peninsula is known for historic Fishtown. It draws many tourists to the seaside village but few of them know about this old brick building that stands near the center of town. The bars on the windows gives a clue about what it was used for. In the early days of the county it served as the jail. I am sure it has held many people but one person in particular made this little building world famous in the early 1900s.
Woman Dead After Mason County Car Crash
Another vehicle crash in Mason County this weekend left one woman dead. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Sunday, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Johnson Road in Amber Township. Their preliminary investigation shows a blue Ford was traveling...
Downtown Manistee is ‘shovel ready’ for multi-million-dollar development
MANISTEE, MI – Two years after the announcement of a multi-million-dollar development to reinvent the first block of downtown Manistee, the land is leveled and “shovel ready,” officials said. Travelers on U.S. 31 through Manistee pass the entrance to its historic downtown. Passersby used to see a...
wsgw.com
Truck Driver Saves Small Boy Alongside Highway
A truck driver from Bay City was honored with a special recognition from the Truckload Carriers Association. Dallas Steiger, driver for Ludington based Quick-Way, Inc., was driving a load north on US-131 in Mason County’s Sherman Township on August 31 when he saw a two-year-old boy near traffic along the south bound side of the busy highway. The boy had wandered up the driveway from his home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Unlicensed driver with half-empty bottle of rum arrested on Northern Michigan highway: cops
A Cadillac woman was arrested last week after authorities say she was caught driving drunk on the highway with out a license and with an open bottle of liquor in the car.
9&10 News
Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting
A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Traverse City's PorchFest celebrates community, local musicians
Now that Labor Day is past, things generally start slowing down Up North. Tourists head home, kids go back to school, and for many, life begins to fall back into more of a routine. For the organizers of Traverse City’s PorchFest now is the perfect time to reconnect with neighbors....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
St. Francis Runs Away from Benzie Central
BENZONIA – Traverse City St. Francis ran its record to 3-0 with a 49-12 conference win over Benzie Central on Friday. The Gladiators (3-0, 2-0) rolled out to a 43-0 lead at the half. St. Francis welcomes in Kingsley next Friday while Benzie Central (0-3, 0-1) travels to Grayling.
northernexpress.com
The Burrow’s Key Lime Pie
Ernest Hemingway would have approved of The Burrow’s delish dessert menu, most notably the shortbread cookie crust, custard, and whipped cream that make up their signature Key Lime Pie (big enough for sharing…a bite) at just $10. With just the right hints of fresh citrus and the cool creamy mouthfeel you crave, not even the rich crumbs of the crust will be left behind. Known as the official pie of the Florida Keys, this classic is just as comfortable in the Michigan archipelago as it is down South. Not only is the Burrow’s contemporary California-inspired menu full of other surprises, but you can enjoy them all in the stylish open kitchen layout and redesigned bar and patio. (Sorry, no polydactyl cats allowed!) The Burrow offers lunch and dinner menus Tuesdays through Saturdays, and during peak summer season, they can even deliver down to your boat or dock at the nearby marinas. Located at 12930 S W Bay Shore Drive just west of downtown Traverse City. burrowtc.com.
See 80 action-packed photos from Davison’s dominant 49-14 victory over Traverse City Central
DAVISON, MI — Davison’s varsity football team has found its chemistry. Touchdown after touchdown, the offense found its way through the air and on the ground. The defense continued to force fourth downs through multiple tackles for loss and hurried passes with pressure on Traverse City Central senior quarterback Josh Klug.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0