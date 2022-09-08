ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Waters, MI
City
Frankfort, MI
Cars 108

Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan

Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

From Traverse City To CBS Sunday Morning: Local Workshop About Bridging Political Divide Lands On National TV

A year ago, as the United States marked 20 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, headlines juxtaposed the current state of the nation to the way things were in the wake of that tragic day. “After 9/11, a moment of national unity. Then, quickly, more and new divisions,” read the title of a piece published by the Washington Post one year ago today. Those divisions are the core topic of a segment that will air next week as part of the CBS Sunday Morning show. The twist? The segment features footage from a recent workshop session held right here in Traverse City, which focused on fostering constructive and respectful dialogue between people on both sides of the political aisle.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Traffic alert: Crash on southbound US 31.

GRANT TOWNSHIP — Report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound US 31 between M 20 and Park Road near Rothbury Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Minor injury reported. Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454.
SCOTTVILLE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
lostinmichigan.net

The Old Building in Leland

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. The town of Leland in the Leelanau Peninsula is known for historic Fishtown. It draws many tourists to the seaside village but few of them know about this old brick building that stands near the center of town. The bars on the windows gives a clue about what it was used for. In the early days of the county it served as the jail. I am sure it has held many people but one person in particular made this little building world famous in the early 1900s.
LELAND, MI
9&10 News

Woman Dead After Mason County Car Crash

Another vehicle crash in Mason County this weekend left one woman dead. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Sunday, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Johnson Road in Amber Township. Their preliminary investigation shows a blue Ford was traveling...
MASON COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Truck Driver Saves Small Boy Alongside Highway

A truck driver from Bay City was honored with a special recognition from the Truckload Carriers Association. Dallas Steiger, driver for Ludington based Quick-Way, Inc., was driving a load north on US-131 in Mason County’s Sherman Township on August 31 when he saw a two-year-old boy near traffic along the south bound side of the busy highway. The boy had wandered up the driveway from his home.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#River Basin#Platte River#River Point#Dredging#The National Park Service#Pure Michigan
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting

A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...
MASON COUNTY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Traverse City's PorchFest celebrates community, local musicians

Now that Labor Day is past, things generally start slowing down Up North. Tourists head home, kids go back to school, and for many, life begins to fall back into more of a routine. For the organizers of Traverse City’s PorchFest now is the perfect time to reconnect with neighbors....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MISportsNow

St. Francis Runs Away from Benzie Central

BENZONIA – Traverse City St. Francis ran its record to 3-0 with a 49-12 conference win over Benzie Central on Friday. The Gladiators (3-0, 2-0) rolled out to a 43-0 lead at the half. St. Francis welcomes in Kingsley next Friday while Benzie Central (0-3, 0-1) travels to Grayling.
BENZONIA, MI
northernexpress.com

The Burrow’s Key Lime Pie

Ernest Hemingway would have approved of The Burrow’s delish dessert menu, most notably the shortbread cookie crust, custard, and whipped cream that make up their signature Key Lime Pie (big enough for sharing…a bite) at just $10. With just the right hints of fresh citrus and the cool creamy mouthfeel you crave, not even the rich crumbs of the crust will be left behind. Known as the official pie of the Florida Keys, this classic is just as comfortable in the Michigan archipelago as it is down South. Not only is the Burrow’s contemporary California-inspired menu full of other surprises, but you can enjoy them all in the stylish open kitchen layout and redesigned bar and patio. (Sorry, no polydactyl cats allowed!) The Burrow offers lunch and dinner menus Tuesdays through Saturdays, and during peak summer season, they can even deliver down to your boat or dock at the nearby marinas. Located at 12930 S W Bay Shore Drive just west of downtown Traverse City. burrowtc.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy