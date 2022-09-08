Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
fox2detroit.com
OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10-year-old entrepreneur opens roadside egg and jam stand near Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- When 10-year-old Caleb Schmidt isn’t attending school or playing sports, he’s at home taking care of his chickens for his new business called Red Hen. Caleb, with help from his mother Diane Wheeler-Schmidt, recently created the roadside stand near Saline where he sells chicken...
Ford’s Garage to add 4 more Michigan restaurants, including 1 in Novi
Ford's Garage, the Dearborn hot spot just west of Ford World Headquarters, is expanding. With its 1920s service station and prohibition ambiance, the restaurant is known as a place for a burger and brew served with a side of automotive history. Billy Downs, the franchise partner of the Dearborn location,...
fox2detroit.com
'Clean it up or shut it down': Protest held outside closed Lafayette Coney Island for rat droppings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island remains ordered closed after rat droppings were found by health inspectors - following social media videos catching the rodents in action at the longtime Detroit staple. "Having a rat infestation, continuing to sell food and then telling the city they’re going to close...
$22M Ann Arbor proposal calls for more protected bike lanes, traffic calming
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is seeking federal funds to implement a roughly $22 million project to make city streets safer for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists. In hopes of taking big steps forward on implementing the city’s Vision Zero transportation plan, City Council this week OK’d submitting a sizable grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation, seeking money under the Safe Streets for All program for a suite of safety improvements.
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Hall Road/M-59 closed between Groesbeck and Gratiot due to gas leak
CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A portion of Hall Road in Clinton Township was closed Friday due to a gas leak that had such a strong odor, our helicopter pilot was able to detect it in the air. Hall Road/M-59 was closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue on...
Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
fox2detroit.com
4 people shot while standing outside on Sunday; police look for Chrysler 300
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men and one woman were shot on Detroit's southeast side around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victims were gathered outside the 13000 block of E Warren. They were standing outside when a black Chrysler 300 pulled up and started shooting. One of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grab a brush: Public invited to help paint Friend in Deed’s new mural in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti nonprofit will be celebrating 40 years with a community mural-painting event. Friend In Deed, an Ypsilanti nonprofit providing emergency assistance to low and moderate income families in Washtenaw County, will be hosting a mural-painting event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at its building, 1196 Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti. Community members are invited to participate in painting the mural through TreeTown Murals’ “paint by number” system.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
25 proposals headed to Washtenaw County voters in November
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in jurisdictions across Washtenaw County will decide 25 local tax proposals and ballot measures when they head to the polls in November. They include a 20-year tax to fight climate change and boost environmental sustainability efforts in Ann Arbor, a long-discussed $8.4-million bond proposal for a new or updated Dexter fire station and a bond proposal for improvements to Saline Area Schools facilities.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
kisswtlz.com
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
Ann Arbor park basketball courts in rough shape, but city plans to change that
ANN ARBOR, MI — On a recent evening practicing his jump shot at Ann Arbor’s Olson Park, Jitao Wang was careful to avoid cracks in the basketball court, which he noted wasn’t level. The University of Michigan graduate student research assistant said he hits the city’s courts...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0