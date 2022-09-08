Read full article on original website
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Winning In the Trenches: Mustangs roll to 3-0 start, defeat Westfield 55-25
HOUSTON - The return of Omarion Dudley on the offensive line, after missing the first two games of the season, was a “shot in the arm” for the North Shore Mustangs’ front line. Dudley is a three-year starter for the Mustangs. He is a 5-foot-10, 310-pound lineman...
Ojiaku, Foster continue hot start, blank Terry to go to 3-0
ROSENBERG—Late last season, looking every each way to inject life into his team’s running game, Richmond Foster coach Shaun McDowell turned to his star safety, Ashton Ojiaku. He needed someone, anyone, to complement prolific quarterback JT Fayard and a wealth of receiving talent. Ojiaku did not disappoint, rushing...
Texans host Uvalde High football team at NRG Stadium: ‘It means the world’
HOUSTON – It was an extremely emotional day for the Uvalde High School football team at NRG Stadium. The Coyotes, visited previously by the Texans at their team dinner and home football game and provided new uniforms by the Texans and Nike, were the guests of the AFC South football team and H-E-B in suites with transportation provided by the team and supermarket giant.
GCCISD VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Baytown Sterling Rangers
The Rangers were the lone team from GCCISD to make the playoffs a year ago. Baytown Sterling went 22-14 overall and 9-6 in district play to secure the fourth and final postseason slot. “It felt really good for us because we had that goal at the beginning of the season...
VYPE Sunday Feature: Rowen’s Letterman
LA PORTE – When Rowen Hall was born with down syndrome, his mother Karen didn’t know what to expect in his life. Of Karen’s three children, Rowen is the most athletic. He loves sports. He loves to run and play. Since he was 11 years old, Rowen has been in Special Olympics. When he walked onto campus at La Porte High School, the track and field coach at the time reached out to Karen to get Rowen on the track team.
VYPEU Behind the Lens: Photo Gallery Cy-Fair takes down Cy-Woods
On September 8th, the Cy-Fair Bobcats took on the Cypress Woods Wildcats for the first time since 2017. This game marked the senior night for Cy-Fair. Seniors in band, cheer, spirit leaders, and the Brigade drill team were recognized during halftime. The game was held at Pridgeon Stadium with a 6:30 kick off.
VYPE Campus Corner: St. Pius X Volleyball Player Zoe Humphrey
VYPE recently traveled out to St. Pius X in Houston for their Fall 2022 Media Day. Check out the video below as VYPE’s Josh Koch caught up with St. Pius Volleyball Player Zoe Humphrey about the season and more!!
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Texas City’s Kenyon Parker
KATY – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is a standout wide receiver for the Texas City High School football team. Senior Kenyon Parker is the team’s leading receiver, but he also is setting an example by being a leader in the classroom and sporting a 3.8 GPA.
Traveling 9/11 exhibit ‘Ground Zero 360′ now in Houston
Houston – Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11th attacks. It’s a day many of us will never forget. But for many others, like kids and some young adults, they weren’t even alive. Now through the end of January here in Houston, you and your family can experience a moving exhibit honoring the heroes of that day. It’s called Ground Zero 360.
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!
Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Episcopal Diocese parishes across Texas rang bells as tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The bell ringing across Texas Friday was fit a queen. Several parishes of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas rang bells at noon in Houston, Tyler, Waco and Austin. Some of the parishes rang bells for a full hour, while others rang bells 96 times to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 96 years of life.
Megan Thee Stallion Foundation
Tuesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live with the Megan Thee Stallion Foundation Dream Bus. The tour is stopping at TSU. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation to stop by TSU for Dream Bus Tour...
Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police...
Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
Man who was visiting friend found dead inside apartment bedroom in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment in west Houston early Sunday, according to Houston police. It happened in the 2800 block of Wallingford Drive near Westheimer Road shortly after midnight. Police said witnesses inside the home heard gunshots from...
Comedian Mo Amer treats Alief ISD families with shopping spree after many of them lost everything in apartment fire
HOUSTON – It’s almost been a month since a fire destroyed several units at the Sedona Square Apartment on Court Glen Drive in Southwest Houston. A well-known comedian who is now making it big in Hollywood stepped up to help families who were affected and treated them to a shopping spree!
Suspect in custody, baby safe following hostage situation in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An unarmed suspect is in custody and a baby is safe following a hostage situation in northeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers were reportedly called to a scene at 8800 JC Oaks Circle for reports of a barricaded suspect inside of a vehicle with his baby around 1:20 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that the suspect was trying to flee the scene with the 8-month-old baby after assaulting his wife.
Man shot several times outside apartment complex in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot several times in multiple areas of his body outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston Friday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 7300 block of Corporate Drive near Sandstone at around 8:30 p.m. According to...
2 dead, 1 hurt after string of shootings within 3-block radius in Houston’s Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON – Two people are dead and one other hurt after a series of shootings took place within a three-block radius in Houston’s Fifth Ward area Saturday night, police said. Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Y. Bashir said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500...
