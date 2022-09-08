ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Ojiaku, Foster continue hot start, blank Terry to go to 3-0

ROSENBERG—Late last season, looking every each way to inject life into his team’s running game, Richmond Foster coach Shaun McDowell turned to his star safety, Ashton Ojiaku. He needed someone, anyone, to complement prolific quarterback JT Fayard and a wealth of receiving talent. Ojiaku did not disappoint, rushing...
RICHMOND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texans host Uvalde High football team at NRG Stadium: ‘It means the world’

HOUSTON – It was an extremely emotional day for the Uvalde High School football team at NRG Stadium. The Coyotes, visited previously by the Texans at their team dinner and home football game and provided new uniforms by the Texans and Nike, were the guests of the AFC South football team and H-E-B in suites with transportation provided by the team and supermarket giant.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

GCCISD VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Baytown Sterling Rangers

The Rangers were the lone team from GCCISD to make the playoffs a year ago. Baytown Sterling went 22-14 overall and 9-6 in district play to secure the fourth and final postseason slot. “It felt really good for us because we had that goal at the beginning of the season...
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Sunday Feature: Rowen’s Letterman

LA PORTE – When Rowen Hall was born with down syndrome, his mother Karen didn’t know what to expect in his life. Of Karen’s three children, Rowen is the most athletic. He loves sports. He loves to run and play. Since he was 11 years old, Rowen has been in Special Olympics. When he walked onto campus at La Porte High School, the track and field coach at the time reached out to Karen to get Rowen on the track team.
LA PORTE, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPEU Behind the Lens: Photo Gallery Cy-Fair takes down Cy-Woods

On September 8th, the Cy-Fair Bobcats took on the Cypress Woods Wildcats for the first time since 2017. This game marked the senior night for Cy-Fair. Seniors in band, cheer, spirit leaders, and the Brigade drill team were recognized during halftime. The game was held at Pridgeon Stadium with a 6:30 kick off.
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Traveling 9/11 exhibit ‘Ground Zero 360′ now in Houston

Houston – Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11th attacks. It’s a day many of us will never forget. But for many others, like kids and some young adults, they weren’t even alive. Now through the end of January here in Houston, you and your family can experience a moving exhibit honoring the heroes of that day. It’s called Ground Zero 360.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!

Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Megan Thee Stallion Foundation

Tuesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live with the Megan Thee Stallion Foundation Dream Bus. The tour is stopping at TSU. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation to stop by TSU for Dream Bus Tour...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect in custody, baby safe following hostage situation in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An unarmed suspect is in custody and a baby is safe following a hostage situation in northeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers were reportedly called to a scene at 8800 JC Oaks Circle for reports of a barricaded suspect inside of a vehicle with his baby around 1:20 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that the suspect was trying to flee the scene with the 8-month-old baby after assaulting his wife.
HOUSTON, TX

