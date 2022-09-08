ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee County, OK

West Nile virus detected in Muskogee, LeFlore counties, health department says

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rZ7c_0hn59jLm00

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The West Nile virus has been detected in Muskogee and LeFlore counties, the Muskogee County Health Department said on Facebook.

OSDH’s Mosquito Surveillance Program recently detected positive West Nile Virus pools in Muskogee County and LeFlore County, the health department said.

Multiple weeks of detection, in two different counties, is an indicator that WNV activity is present in the state, according to the health department.

“We were also notified recently of a WNV infection detected through blood donor screening in a resident of East Central Oklahoma,” the health department said.

The West Nile virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. In Oklahoma, West Nile is primarily spread by the Culex mosquito, which feeds on infected birds and then spreads the virus when biting humans, horses, and some other mammals.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites and prevent WNV:

  • Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin and clothing when going outdoors, particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.
  • Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
  • Prevent items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flowerpots, children’s toys and tires from holding water to prevent providing mosquitoes a place to breed.
  • Empty pet’s outdoor water bowl and refill daily.
  • Scrub and refill bird baths every three days.
  • Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly to ensure they are not clogged.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

OHP: Silver Alert canceled for an at-risk Pittsburg County man

UPDATE: According to authorities, this individual has been located. PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bartus Barnhill, a 79-year-old described as an at-risk person. Barnhill has white hair with brown eyes. He is 5’09” and 195 pounds. According to the officials, Barnhill was last seen on September 8 […]
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
fox4kc.com

Two vehicle crash leaves Tulsa man dead, 3 injured

LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night. The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36. The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to...
LINN COUNTY, MO
cherokeephoenix.org

Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture

TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
Muskogee County, OK
Health
Local
Mississippi Government
Muskogee County, OK
Government
County
Leflore County, MS
Leflore County, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Health
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Police investigate stabbing in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in the hospital after police said he was stabbed in the chest in north Tulsa early Monday morning. Police said around 1:30 a.m. a domestic dispute led to the stabbing outside of a house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. Police...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police investigate east Tulsa hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning near 11th and Garnett. Police said at around 1 a.m., a person called them, saying that they saw a person lying in the road. The Mingo Valley Division is investigating this incident. Police also said...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bridge construction begins on Muskogee highway, locals are conflicted on the progress

MUSKOGEE. Okla. — Bridge construction is underway on US-62 in Muskogee, and people in the area have mixed feelings. The major project will replace the East and Westbound bridges over the Arkansas River and the bridges over 55th Street. Oklahoma Department of Transportation Spokesperson Brenda Perry Clark said this needed to happen because these areas are “functionally obsolete.”
MUSKOGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus West Nile Virus#Birds#Diseases#General Health#Osdh#Wnv
KTUL

Semi rollover causing traffic delays on Creek Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck rolled over and is causing a partial lane closure on the Creek Turnpike, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. The semi rolled near the Riverside exit heading eastbound. Crews began working to clean the wreck around 2 p.m. Friday, but troopers say they believe it...
TULSA, OK
WJTV 12

Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington executed

The state of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate James Coddington.Coddington was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.| MORE | Family of man murdered by Oklahoma death row inmate speaks ahead of executionOklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow and media witnesses did not report any complications with the execution.Coddington was on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with a hammer for refusing to give him money for drugs. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Coddington about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt denied it Wednesday.Coddington expressed remorse during his clemency hearing. His attorneys said he was a changed man and not the same addict who killed Hale.| MORE | Stitt denies clemency, execution date draws near for death row inmate James CoddingtonHale’s son said following the execution that he did not believe Coddington was remorseful.”He proved today that it wasn’t genuine. His final statement, he thanked his girlfriend and his attorneys, but he never apologized. He never mentioned my dad. He never mentioned my family,” Mitch Hale said. “So, there was no true remorse. I mean, he forgave Gov. Stitt, which Gov. Stitt didn’t have anything to do with this. The court system is why he’s here and his actions. But, no, he didn’t have any real remorse. He sold it well, and his attorneys sold it well to the clemency board, but there was no remorse.”He didn’t bring up my dad. He didn’t bring up my family. I know him. So, no, there was no remorse. He proved it today.”Mitch Hale also said the execution allows him and his family to move on to the next chapter of their lives.”A lot of talk about closure. There’s no such thing as that, and we’ve dealt with this,” Mitch Hale said. “Today’s not a good day. It’s not a bad day. It’s just a new day for our family. We can finally move on. It’s not going to heal anything, but it closes this chapter.”Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor released the following statement regarding Coddington’s execution.”The state’s execution of James Coddington was carried out with zero complications at 10:16 this morning. Justice is now served for Albert Hale and the people of Oklahoma. Our office recognizes that nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one, and our hearts and prayers are with the Hale family.”The execution was the first of 25 scheduled in Oklahoma over the next few years.Earlier this year, a judge ruled the state’s execution method does not violate death row inmates’ constitutional rights.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Parents of 24-year-old who was left to die of an overdose by a Catoosa drug dealer speak out

CATOOSA, Okla. — FOX23 has been speaking with the parents of a man who police said died of a suspected overdose in Catoosa. Gavin Long, 24, was found dead in his car just days before his 25th birthday. His car was parked in the parking lot of the Catoosa Hills shopping center, and police made a discovery that they called “heartless,” while investigating Long’s death.
CATOOSA, OK
WJTV 12

Tchula Police Department down to two officers

TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Tchula Police Department is down to two officers after a majority of the force was let go. The decision was made at Thursday’s regular board meeting. Mayor Annie Polk said the police chief and four uncertified officers were some of the employees who were let go. Now, there are two […]
TCHULA, MS
WLBT

4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
KTUL

22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 Injured Following Stabbing In Tulsa, Police Investigating

One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, according to Tulsa police. It started when the driver of a white car honked at an orange car at a car wash near 81st Street and South Olympia Avenue, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Darren Froemming. The two vehicles...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
89K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy