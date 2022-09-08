Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry agrees with Draymond Green: 2022 title was ‘definitely the most special’
NBA legends rarely say that one of their championships means more to them than the others, often comparing them to their children — they are different but each is special in its own way. Draymond Green broke with that tradition and said 2022 means the most to him because...
Kerr reveals how Poole can become two-way threat for Dubs
Warriors guard Jordan Poole is entering his fourth NBA season and will attempt to build off his breakout 2021-22 campaign. Last season, Poole set a career high in points (18.5), assists (4.0) and total rebounds (3.4) per game, playing a vital role in Golden State's 2022 NBA title run. Additionally,...
Why Kerr views Wiggins, Warriors as 'perfect marriage'
Andrew Wiggins has turned his career around and Warriors coach Steve Kerr noticed it all. Kerr was on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show on Thursday and was extremely complimentary of the job Wiggins did in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. "Wiggs was so good and played such an important...
Steph says 'hell yeah' to idea of Warriors reunion with KD
Steph Curry didn't mince words when asked how he felt about playing again with embattled Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine's Matt Sullivan, Curry was very blunt when asked about his thoughts regarding a reunion with Durant. "Hell, yeah!" Curry told Sullivan. Curry explained...
Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss
Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match
A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
Ranking the top five MLB free-agent shortstops
A handful of star shortstops are set to become free agents this winter. Boston Red Sox veteran Xander Bogaerts is expected to be one of them. All signs point toward Bogaerts opting out of his contract and testing free agency after the 2022 season. Boston's homegrown shortstop should command a hefty deal on the open market after adding a fourth All-Star campaign to his résumé.
Twitter speechless after Alcaraz-Tiafoe semifinal duel in US Open
Four hours and 19 minutes later, a victor emerged. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz outlasted No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal on Friday of the men’s bracket at the 2022 U.S. Open. Tiafoe won the opening set 7(8)-6(6) before Alcaraz rallied to win the next two sets 6-3,...
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
Bears 'not surprised' they upset 49ers in season opener
It’s safe to say few picked the Chicago Bears over the 49ers as the NFL’s upset of the week. Except maybe those in the Chicago locker room. After the team’s shocking 19-10 win over San Francisco on Sunday at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus applauded the effort of his players.
Lance faced pressure from Bears defense despite lack of blitz
The 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field wasn’t the start Trey Lance had hoped for to kick off his tenure as the starter. Lance went 13-for-28 on pass attempts for 164 yards against Chicago, and the rainy weather limited the 22-year-old’s ability to throw the ball.
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Buccaneers vs Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Shanahan: Pettis TD shifted momentum out of 49ers' control
There wasn’t much that went right for the 49ers in their 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. And amid countless missed opportunities for San Francisco in their season opener, coach Kyle Shanahan was able to identify the game’s key turning point -- which happened to involve a former 49er.
MLB institutes drastic rule changes for 2023
Major League Baseball is going to look dramatically different in 2023, in many ways that should please purists. MLB’s competition committee voted Friday afternoon to pass numerous rule changes for 2023, which were first detailed by The Athletic. Included among them:. • The elimination of infield shifts. • The...
MLB・
Bubba Wallace wins for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing at Kansas
Michael Jordan just keeps winning. The six-time NBA champion is now a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner as an owner, after Bubba Wallace was victorious at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Wallace scored 23XI Racing's first win last October at Talladega Superspeedway, while Kurt Busch won the organization's second race...
Curran: Belichick oddly optimistic after another poor Pats performance
Bill Belichick has never been a relentless optimist. Sure, there are moments he’s tried to live on the sunny side of the street. Or even entire seasons. Like 2020, the first year A.B. (after Brady). The roster was weak, the Patriots had cap issues and COVID demanded a level of chipperness from leaders in every industry.
NFL・
Andrus makes A's pay as Puk implodes in loss to White Sox
When the Athletics selected A.J. Puk with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, they envisioned him as a dominant starter. Instead, he battled arm injuries during his first few professional seasons, forcing the 6-foot-7 lefty into a bullpen role, which he has excelled at this year.
Kyler Murray: The Chiefs kicked our ass
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray used one sentence at the start of his press conference to sum up his team’s performance in Sunday’s 44-21 loss to the Chiefs:. Kansas City held a 37-7 lead with 3:56 left in the third quarter after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day. Arizona scored a pair of cosmetic touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the team was never really in it.
A's fan impressively chugs beer after slick barehanded catch
The play of the day during the Athletics' 10-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum didn't happen on the field. The best moment happened in the stands during the top of the fourth inning. White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada fouled off a pitch towards...
NFL Week 1 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots-Dolphins game
The New England Patriots open their 2022 NFL regular season schedule Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins on the road, and few experts see Bill Belichick's team leaving Florida with a win. It's no secret the Patriots had an underwhelming training camp and preseason, especially offensively. The team has installed...
NFL・
