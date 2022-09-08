ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Arrest made following shooting near University of Kentucky campus

By Dustin Massengill, Braxton Caudill
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – One individual has been arrested following the shooting on University Avenue.

According to police, Jason Almanza-Arroyo, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and alcohol intoxication in public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZSJr_0hn59SIJ00
Jason Almanza-Arroyo (Fayette County Detention Center)

Almanza-Arroyo is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The Lexington Police Department said two other arrests were made that were unrelated to the shooting.

Previous story:

The University of Kentucky issued a statement saying two people were arrested after a fight at a house party near UK’s campus where a woman, a UK student, was shot in the leg and 10 others students were injured by shrapnel.

UK said all injuries were non-life-threatening. All injured students were taken to UK Chandler Hospital.

The party was at a house on 205 University Avenue just before midnight Wednesday.

The statement said the fight broke out after two uninvited people came to the party. The two people who were arrested were not UK students.

