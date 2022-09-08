Saturday morning East Montgomery County Fair Parade was the largest in 5-years. It started out at Randall Reed Stadium and ended at the back of Bull Sallas Park in New Caney. This year’s Grand Marshal was Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle who grew up in East Montgomery County. Allen Taylor, with the Taylor Organization, worked hard to bring the parade together and make it a success. Much of the parade route flows through the residential area and is hard for citizens to have a good vantage point with the parking. In years to come, they hope to change the route where it goes down Valley Ranch Parkway and ends back at the stadium. The Fair continues through the week.

