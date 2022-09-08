Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
VYPEU Behind the Lens: Photo Gallery Cy-Fair takes down Cy-Woods
On September 8th, the Cy-Fair Bobcats took on the Cypress Woods Wildcats for the first time since 2017. This game marked the senior night for Cy-Fair. Seniors in band, cheer, spirit leaders, and the Brigade drill team were recognized during halftime. The game was held at Pridgeon Stadium with a 6:30 kick off.
Click2Houston.com
Ojiaku, Foster continue hot start, blank Terry to go to 3-0
ROSENBERG—Late last season, looking every each way to inject life into his team’s running game, Richmond Foster coach Shaun McDowell turned to his star safety, Ashton Ojiaku. He needed someone, anyone, to complement prolific quarterback JT Fayard and a wealth of receiving talent. Ojiaku did not disappoint, rushing...
Click2Houston.com
Winning In the Trenches: Mustangs roll to 3-0 start, defeat Westfield 55-25
HOUSTON - The return of Omarion Dudley on the offensive line, after missing the first two games of the season, was a “shot in the arm” for the North Shore Mustangs’ front line. Dudley is a three-year starter for the Mustangs. He is a 5-foot-10, 310-pound lineman...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Sunday Feature: Rowen’s Letterman
LA PORTE – When Rowen Hall was born with down syndrome, his mother Karen didn’t know what to expect in his life. Of Karen’s three children, Rowen is the most athletic. He loves sports. He loves to run and play. Since he was 11 years old, Rowen has been in Special Olympics. When he walked onto campus at La Porte High School, the track and field coach at the time reached out to Karen to get Rowen on the track team.
Click2Houston.com
GCCISD VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Baytown Sterling Rangers
The Rangers were the lone team from GCCISD to make the playoffs a year ago. Baytown Sterling went 22-14 overall and 9-6 in district play to secure the fourth and final postseason slot. “It felt really good for us because we had that goal at the beginning of the season...
Click2Houston.com
Texans host Uvalde High football team at NRG Stadium: ‘It means the world’
HOUSTON – It was an extremely emotional day for the Uvalde High School football team at NRG Stadium. The Coyotes, visited previously by the Texans at their team dinner and home football game and provided new uniforms by the Texans and Nike, were the guests of the AFC South football team and H-E-B in suites with transportation provided by the team and supermarket giant.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Campus Corner: St. Pius X Volleyball Player Zoe Humphrey
VYPE recently traveled out to St. Pius X in Houston for their Fall 2022 Media Day. Check out the video below as VYPE’s Josh Koch caught up with St. Pius Volleyball Player Zoe Humphrey about the season and more!!
Dana Holgorsen gave important advice to Houston fans ahead of Texas Tech game
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen spent eight years in Lubbock as a member of the Texas Tech coaching staff. Needless to say, he knows a little bit about their traditions and what his players can expect come Saturday afternoon. One such tradition is the tortilla toss. Started in 1992 after...
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
houstononthecheap.com
Things to do with grandparents in Houston – 10 fun activities near you for seniors & kids!
National Grandparents Day, is celebrated on the 2nd Sunday of September. It is a day to show how much you love and appreciate your grandparents. It’s also a great day to for grandkids to spend time with their grandparents, or even just with an older person they feel a close bond with, and let them know they care.
5 Houston-area amusement parks you need to visit at least once
These theme parks are perfect for a day trip or overnight adventure.
Click2Houston.com
Kendra Scott!
Friday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re with iconic jewelry designer Kendra Scott as she visits Houston. We’re talking her personal life, her business and her fall fashion trends. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
KTRE
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
EAST MONTGOMERY COUTNY FAIR PARADE LARGEST IN 5-YEARS
Saturday morning East Montgomery County Fair Parade was the largest in 5-years. It started out at Randall Reed Stadium and ended at the back of Bull Sallas Park in New Caney. This year’s Grand Marshal was Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle who grew up in East Montgomery County. Allen Taylor, with the Taylor Organization, worked hard to bring the parade together and make it a success. Much of the parade route flows through the residential area and is hard for citizens to have a good vantage point with the parking. In years to come, they hope to change the route where it goes down Valley Ranch Parkway and ends back at the stadium. The Fair continues through the week.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
Click2Houston.com
Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!
Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
bbbtv12.com
Newfound Gap Road trike motorcycle fatality
Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a trike motorcycle accident on Newfound Gap Road approximately 9 miles south of Sugarlands Visitor Center on Friday, September 9, at approximately 11:04 a.m. Lyle Tidwell, age 85, of Cleveland, TX, lost control of his trike motorcycle near the roadway loop between Chimney Tops Trailhead and Alum Cave Trailhead. He veered across the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle. Tidwell died as a result of his injuries and was transported from the site by the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s office. His passenger, Bonnie Tidwell, was flown to the University of Tennessee Medial Center by UT LifeStar. Occupants of the involved vehicle were not injured.
Click2Houston.com
Traveling 9/11 exhibit ‘Ground Zero 360′ now in Houston
Houston – Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11th attacks. It’s a day many of us will never forget. But for many others, like kids and some young adults, they weren’t even alive. Now through the end of January here in Houston, you and your family can experience a moving exhibit honoring the heroes of that day. It’s called Ground Zero 360.
