floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Commission District 10 runner-up Martha Bueno stakes claim at possible District 11 appointment
'Obviously, I took a large time out of my life to run for the seat, and I was disappointed with the results of not winning.'. Miami-Dade County Commission District 10 runner-up, Martha Bueno, tweeted on Thursday that she wants to be appointed to fill the seat representing District 11 just a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to suspend or replace the current Commissioner, Joe Martinez.
usf.edu
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
thewestsidegazette.com
All Rise- it’s a new day
The Regular School Board Meeting for the School Board of Broward County is in session. The Honorable Board Chair Torey Alston presiding. I had a flashback for a moment and remembered one of America’s first ‘rap’ songs recorded by Dewey “Pigmeat” Markham. That famous verse was “Here comes the judge, here comes the judge everybody knows that I am the judge.” Now, we all know that school board members are not acting in the roll of judicial prudence ; however, it sure sounded good.
wlrn.org
Broward schools administrators told to resign over Parkland grand jury report
Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright informed three longtime administrators Thursday they need to resign or go on leave while they are investigated, School Board members said — the latest fallout from a statewide grand jury report about the troubled school district. A fourth employee, Mary Coker, director of procurement and...
Miami-Dade school board rejects LGBTQ history month over fears it violates ‘Don’t Say Gay’
Miami school board members passed a similar resolution acknowledging LGBTQ history month in 2021 by a 7-1 vote.
A formerly incarcerated Florida man who was arrested for voter fraud under Gov. Ron DeSantis' police unit says he was told his rights were restored: 'I would have never tried'
"If I was told that I couldn't vote at that time or any other time, I would have never tried," said Nathaniel Singleton, who has a prior murder conviction.
thecurrentsouthdade.com
South Dade Marching Band Receives Donation From County Commissioner Kionne McGhee
At the Homestead vs. South Dade football game, the South Dade Marching Band was recognized by county commissioner and alumni Kionne McGhee for their amazing work with a check for $7,500. “As a former student with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, more specifically South Dade Senior, I am so grateful to be able to give back and support the programs that make a difference our communities,” said McGhee.
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava endorses ‘strong champion’ Marleine Bastien for Miami-Dade Commission
‘Marleine will be a strong champion for District 2 residents, and I am excited to support her campaign.’. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is throwing her support behind fellow nonprofit founder Marleine Bastien’s bid for the County Commission seat representing District 2. In a Thursday press note, Levine Cava...
wlrn.org
New school board lineup shaped by DeSantis is 'extremely disrespectful' to voters, says union head
Governor Ron DeSantis' appointment of five new members to the Broward School Board is "extremely disrespectful" to voters, according to the head of the county's teachers union. Speaking on the latest South Florida Roundup, WLRN’s education reporter Kate Payne and Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, talked about...
Former Hialeah firefighter accused of selling certifications without training
MIAMI - A retired City of Hialeah firefighter with 20 years of experience has been arrested after being accused of the alleged sale of American Heart Association (AHA) certifications without training the recipients.On Friday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III announced the arrest of 60-year-old Carlos Ernesto Rojas."Falsification of any certification always has the potential of placing people in danger. However, falsifications of training in life-saving techniques creates an obvious risk if a life-or-death situation arises, something these certifications were intended to avoid" said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. "I applaud...
At 71, still riding a Harley, Archbishop Thomas Wenski is ready for challenges
MIAMI - Looking fit and trim, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who has lost 55 pounds since January was getting set for another day at the Archdiocese of Miami. About that weight loss, Wenski said "…done it by following a low carb, no carb diet and lots of exercise." It is a contrast to his image of a burly biker. Wenski is famous for showing up at events on his Harley, "I still ride my motorcycle when I can," he laments.Wenski was recently honored with a Mass celebrating his 25th Anniversary as a Bishop. He was ordained as a priest 46 years ago and has...
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
californiaexaminer.net
Prosecutors Will Charge the Adolescent Who Shot 2 Miami-dade Students as an Adult
Friday morning, the 16-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of two students waiting for a school bus in northwest Miami-Dade County appeared in court, where prosecutors announced their intention to charge him as an adult. At 8 a.m. on Thursday, police say Emmanuel Morales opened fire on two 12-year-old students...
southdadenewsleader.com
Affordable Housing within Public Housing
There are some who say the affordable housing crisis emerged soon after recovery began from the 2008 real estate “bust”. While the exact timeline can be debated, concerns for the reality have significantly increased during at least the past two years. The article, “Miami-Dade announces $85 million investment...
calleochonews.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to Doral
Santa’s Enchanted Forest is relocating to northwest Miami This November, for its 39th season. Santa's Enchanted Forest, the largest Christmas theme park in the world, is moving for its 39th season of carnival rides, sparkling lights, and unique Miami experiences to northwest Miami-Dade. Having its beginnings in Tropical Park, where it remained for 36 years before moving to Hialeah Park last autumn, the famous county winter fair event has been a longstanding tradition.
After Rent Doubles, 48-Year-Old Salon Closes Its Doors in Coral Springs
Nothing gives that small-town feeling like getting your hair done at the same salon as your mother. When Vito Blancato opened Hair Odyssey in 1974, he hoped his business would become a place just like that. Over four decades later, stylists and patrons say everyone visiting or working at Hair...
townandtourist.com
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
‘Choking me really hard’: Cop who was arrested in battering case is suspended
A Coral Springs police officer who was arrested in Central Florida on charges of choking his girlfriend has been suspended from the agency for two months without pay, a punishment that will ferreted out throughout the next few months. The incident, released in a public records request, happened in August 2020 in Kissimmee. According to an internal review investigation, police said that Officer ...
thesource.com
Two Children Shot at School Bus Stop in Miami by Teen Robbing Them for Their Phones
According to several reports, two 12-year-old boys were shot by a teenager trying to rob the young school children of their cell phones. As the two 12-year-old boys waited for the school bus in Miami-Dade County, Florida, shortly before 8 am, a 16-year-old boy with a gun approached the two boys and demanded their cell phones. When the boys refused to give up their phones, the teen gunman immediately opened fire, striking both of the boys with bullets before fleeing the scene.
Planning on getting Omicron booster? Here's what you need to know
MIAMI - Just as new shots are coming out targeting the Omicron variant, Sebastian Valle made his way to Tropical Park to get a boost. "I'm getting the shot because I have to travel to France in November and I need to get another booster shot so I can go traveling," Valle said.
