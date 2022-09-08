ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby

For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their first baby together, his third

Nicolas Cage’s first baby with wife Riko Shibata, his third, arrived on Wednesday. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to People, saying, “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter.” “Mother and daughter are doing fine,” the rep assured. The actor, 58, is also the father of sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, with exes Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, respectively. Page Six confirmed in January that the “National Treasure” star was expecting baby No. 3 with the 29-year-old entrepreneur. Three months later, Cage told Kelly Clarkson that they had a baby girl on the way and planned to...
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

In honor of National Grief Awareness Day, Lisa Marie Presley penned an emotional essay about what she's learned in the time since her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020 Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’

No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Another Duggar Family Member Is Facing Legal Trouble

The Duggar family from TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" are no strangers to legal trouble. Most notably, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest son Josh Duggar was charged and sentenced with prison time for the possession of child sexual abuse materials (via Us Weekly). In May, he received a sentence of just over 12 years in prison following a lengthy trial.
