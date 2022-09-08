Read full article on original website
Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch
Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Briana & Vincent Reveal They’re Expecting a…
Married at First Sight Season 12 couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting, and they had a gender reveal party to celebrate the impending arrival of their first child together… and surprise, it’s a girl!. The couple happened to be one of the strongest pairs on their...
TODAY.com
New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby
For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their first baby together, his third
Nicolas Cage’s first baby with wife Riko Shibata, his third, arrived on Wednesday. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to People, saying, “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter.” “Mother and daughter are doing fine,” the rep assured. The actor, 58, is also the father of sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, with exes Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, respectively. Page Six confirmed in January that the “National Treasure” star was expecting baby No. 3 with the 29-year-old entrepreneur. Three months later, Cage told Kelly Clarkson that they had a baby girl on the way and planned to...
epicstream.com
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
ETOnline.com
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
In honor of National Grief Awareness Day, Lisa Marie Presley penned an emotional essay about what she's learned in the time since her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020 Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
Report: Tyrese requests custody of his daughter in divorce battle with estranged wife
Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, were in court Monday for their divorce case, and the Baby Boy star reportedly is requesting legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya. The singer/actor is also asking that Samantha's request for monthly spousal support be denied and that a prenuptial agreement...
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Serena Williams’ dad King Richard loses her childhood home after his crazy five-year legal battle with ex
"KING Richard" has given up in his five-year legal battle to keep hold of the childhood home where legendary tennis daughters Venus and Serena Williams grew up, The U.S. Sun can reveal. The four-bedroom property, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been in the family name for 27 years since...
Another Duggar Family Member Is Facing Legal Trouble
The Duggar family from TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" are no strangers to legal trouble. Most notably, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest son Josh Duggar was charged and sentenced with prison time for the possession of child sexual abuse materials (via Us Weekly). In May, he received a sentence of just over 12 years in prison following a lengthy trial.
Naomi Judd’s autopsy reveals star’s tragic cause of death after note was found by her body
COUNTRY singer Naomi Judd's cause of death has been ruled a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy revealed. The country legend's full autopsy comes months after her family said Judd died from a "disease of mental illness". The report from the medical examiner's office in Nashville...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
