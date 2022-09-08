LITECOIN PRICE ANALYSIS: LTC coin price is trading at a make or break level, will it give a positive breakout or fall further?

Read full article on original website
ETHEREUM CLASSIC COIN PRICE ANALYSIS: ETC coin price is trading above the supply zone, will it continue the bullish trend?
The ETC coin price is trading at the demand zone, after breaking the supply zone. The ETC coin price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ETC/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.001889 with a decrease of -1.69% in the past 24 hours.
DogeCoin Price Analysis: DOGE Consolidates at 2021 Lows, What about its Recovery?
DogeCoin price is trying to regain the uptrend momentum to surge towards the upper price range of the consolidation phase. DOGE crypto is trading at 20 EMA and is still below 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of DOGE/BTC is at 0.000003059 BTC with an intraday drop...
Monero Price Analysis: Will XMR Reach to $200 level before The End of September?
Monero Coin (XMR) again started forming a higher low with an increase of 4.3% in the last 24 hours. Bulls propelled XMR price above the red moving lines of the EMA Ribbon indicator. The correlation between Bitcoin and XMR appears to be weak, thus causing the pair to lose 3.3%...
Dogecoin Price Analysis: MEMECoin DOGE Shows Positive recovery as RSI Reaches Semi-line
Dogecoin is forming a high-low due to the recent rally. Investors are hoarding DOGE tokens above the 20-day EMA. The volume Oscillator indicator shows neutral changes in volume. Dogecoin price is forming a high-low despite the recent decline. Buyers lost almost 10% of their gains on the monthly price scale...
Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL Crypto Gathering Support to Rally Towards $10.00 Mark?
Filecoin price is trying to maintain the uptrend momentum over the daily price chart. FIL crypto is trading at 20 EMA and still below 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of FIL/BTC is at 0.0002948 BTC with an intraday drop of 2.36%. On the daily chart, the...
Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG Settles at 200-DMA as it Waits for Weekly Closing
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) price is trading near a monthly high. Buyers are struggling on the 200-day moving average in terms of the daily price scale. The On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator is moving above $6 million. After hitting monthly highs, the price of Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is again moving sideways...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Investors Hope to See $2000 Level Soon, 200-DMA Remains to Break
Ethereum Coin (ETH) price is moving towards the next round level of $2000. Vital moving averages like 20, 50 and 100 are well below the current price. Buyers accumulated ETH coins well above the $1400-key support level. Ethereum (ETH) completed the prior session’s gains and is currently trading in a...
DASH Price Analysis: DASH Price is Still Range-Bound, What Happens Next?
Dash coin is trading under a narrow horizontal range between $42 and $50 support for resistance. The volume oscillator indicator moves to retest its neutral zone. The price of the DASH coin is down 3.8% at 0.002221 Satoshis along with Bitcoin. DASH coin is looking a bit bullish this week...
Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL is on The Verge to Break Falling Trendline
Filecoin (FIL) is moving towards a downsloping trendline. The FIL price is being seen above the mid-band of the Bollinger Bands indicator. FIL Coin’s market cap is up 3.5% to $1.77 billion. The cryptocurrency’s entire market cap is attempting to recover its losses, resulting in a 2.8% gain in...
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Crypto Trying to Sustain at the Verge of Ascending Triangle!
Shiba Inu price has been struggling to escape the ascending triangle pattern and is still at the neckline. SHIB crypto has recovered above 20, 50, and 100 DMA and is still below 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of SHIB/BTC is at 0.000000000612 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.08%.
