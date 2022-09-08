LITECOIN PRICE ANALYSIS: LTC coin price is trading at a make or break level, will it give a positive breakout or fall further?

Shiba Inu price has been struggling to escape the ascending triangle pattern and is still at the neckline. SHIB crypto has recovered above 20, 50, and 100 DMA and is still below 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of SHIB/BTC is at 0.000000000612 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.08%.

