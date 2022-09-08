ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman recommends traders short the euro versus Swiss franc after ECB rate hike

 3 days ago
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs recommends investors short the euro against the Swiss franc following the European Central Bank's record rate increase as they think it likely the Swiss National Bank will want to take action to arrest the franc's depreciation.

In a note published on Thursday, Goldman Sachs said they recommend a short EUR/CHF trade, targeting 0.955 on a tactical horizon, with a stop at 0.985.

One euro was worth 0.9668 Swiss francs on Thursday.

Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Alun John

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Ecb#Swiss Francs#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Swiss National Bank
Bitcoin leaps above $21,000 as U.S. dollar sags

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bitcoin surged past the $20,000 barrier and was potentially heading for its best day in six months on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell broadly and markets found reasons to be cheerful at the end of a dour week.
Surging prices hit UK economic growth, raise recession risk

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew by less than expected in July, raising the risk that it is already in a recession, with the sharp climb in energy tariffs hurting demand for electricity and a leap in the cost of materials hitting the construction sector.
