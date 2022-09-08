Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
UPDATE: Port Arthur man killed Saturday; suspect in custody Sunday
A 15-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting is now in custody. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by a guardian, on Sunday. Duriso said this is a sad situation for the victim’s family and the alleged suspect, two...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigate possible attempted kidnapping Sunday at hike and bike trail
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Beaumont police arrest man on harassment charge after responding to report of possible attempted kidnapping at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail in Beaumont. Update from Beaumont Police Department:. On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and...
Beaumont man charged after 'possible attempted kidnapping' at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested and charged following what police called a "possible attempted kidnapping" on Sunday. It happened at the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail around 9:15 a.m. Beaumont Police responded to the area after receiving a call stating someone had attempted to abduct a woman.
KFDM-TV
Man charged with harassment after BPD responds to report of possible attempted kidnapping
DEVELOPING: Beaumont Police arrest man on Harassment charge after responding to report of possible attempted kidnapping at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail. On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail (9201 Dishman) in reference to an attempted kidnapping of an adult female.
15-year-old suspect in custody after deadly Saturday shooting at Avery Trace Apartment complex
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police have a 15-year-old suspect in custody after a Saturday shooting at an area apartment complex claimed the life of a 26-year-old man. The deadly shooting happened at the Avery Trace Apartments. Police responded to the 4100 block of FM 365 after receiving a call about a shooting shortly after 9 a.m.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man killed; police searching for 15-year-old male suspect
Port Arthur Police announced Saturday that authorities are searching for a juvenile suspect who is wanted following a fatal altercation. At approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4160 FM 365 at Avery Trace Apartments in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers located a single gunshot victim. The victim was...
Texas Man Arrested for Stealing Own Car from Dealership
In a story that comes from a small town in East Texas, Buna. A Facebook status that was posted by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department states that Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville reported that a vehicle was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had recently been serviced, but the service had not yet been paid for.
KSAT 12
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside restaurant in Hollywood Park, police say
HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – A shooting outside of a restaurant in Hollywood Park left two people dead and one injured overnight, according to police. The suspect is still on the run. The shooting happened around 1:11 a.m., Sunday in the 16000 block of San Pedro Ave. When officers arrived,...
KFDM-TV
Four men fire shots at Prince Hall Apartments striking multiple residences and cars
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of four men with guns in one of the parking lots at Prince Hall Apartments, 900 West 14th Street. The shooters were no longer on scene when officers arrived. Police found a large number of...
KSAT 12
Man pistol-whips teen while holding baby and shoots girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to investigate a robbery and assault after a man pistol-whipped a teen boy and shot his girlfriend Sunday. At 1:45 a.m., South patrol officers responded to an apartment complex, at the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard, for a robbery. According to...
KFDM-TV
Fourth Jefferson County suspect in custody linked to violent carjacking in Seguin
SEGUIN/JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a fourth suspect has surrendered in connection with a violent carjacking in which the attackers are accused of pulling a 16-year-old from his Dodge Charger in the Seguin Walmart parking lot on Labor Day and assaulting him, then pulling his 15-year-old girlfriend out and driving the car 250 miles to Port Arthur where they abandoned the vehicle. The teen driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.
KFDM-TV
Liberty County investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy
BEAUMONT — Information below from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office:. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning,...
KFDM-TV
Man jailed Saturday on $1.6M in bonds on charges of threatening judges in Chambers County
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:16 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a suspicious phone call from an unknown male subject. During the course of the phone call, he threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges. Dispatchers immediately notified the on-duty supervisor who sent Deputies to check both judge’s residences where they remained providing security.
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder charges
Two suspects, Ashim Taylor Jr, and Jayland Womack, were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail today, suspected and charged with murdering Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin on Madera Run Pkwy in The Groves neighborhood of Atascocita, Texas, a suburb of Houston last month.
KSAT 12
2 more teens arrested in carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two additional teenage suspects wanted in the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested, according to Seguin police. Police said 18-year-old Chase Shearin and 19-year-old Caden Searin were both apprehended by Port Neches police on Thursday evening. Kendrick...
83-year-old man electrocuted at Buckner Calder Woods after coming in contact with downed powerline
BEAUMONT, Texas — An 83-year-old man was electrocuted at a Beaumont senior living community on Sunday. It happened at Buckner Calder Woods. Officials told 12News the 83-year-old man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed powerline shortly after 8:30 a.m. Calder Woods is located at 7080 Calder...
Teenager arrested following video of 'horrific incident' at West Brook High School, Councilman Mike Getz says
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont city councilman is calling for state and national-level change after what he describes as a "horrific incident" at West Brook High School. “A student was brutally beaten in one of the boy's restrooms while other students watched,” Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post.
Man tells police multiple people shot at him in Orange, gets arrested for public intoxication
ORANGE, Texas — A man who told police he was shot at by multiple people was arrested and now faces a misdemeanor and felony charge. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Orange Police responded to the 1400 block of 15th Street after receiving a call about shots being fired.
Former detective charged in Austin triple murder could take plea deal next week
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who allegedly shot and killed three people near the Arboretum Oak Apartments before leading police on a nearly 24-hour search could soon take a plea deal, according to court documents.
Two men hospitalized after shooting at each other near apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in critical condition and another is in stable after they shot at each other in a parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday near Aquarius and VFW Boulevard on the city's south side. Police...
