Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur News

UPDATE: Port Arthur man killed Saturday; suspect in custody Sunday

A 15-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting is now in custody. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by a guardian, on Sunday. Duriso said this is a sad situation for the victim’s family and the alleged suspect, two...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Seguin, TX
Guadalupe County, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Seguin, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Guadalupe County, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur man killed; police searching for 15-year-old male suspect

Port Arthur Police announced Saturday that authorities are searching for a juvenile suspect who is wanted following a fatal altercation. At approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4160 FM 365 at Avery Trace Apartments in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers located a single gunshot victim. The victim was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KBAT 99.9

Texas Man Arrested for Stealing Own Car from Dealership

In a story that comes from a small town in East Texas, Buna. A Facebook status that was posted by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department states that Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville reported that a vehicle was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had recently been serviced, but the service had not yet been paid for.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Hardwell
KFDM-TV

Fourth Jefferson County suspect in custody linked to violent carjacking in Seguin

SEGUIN/JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a fourth suspect has surrendered in connection with a violent carjacking in which the attackers are accused of pulling a 16-year-old from his Dodge Charger in the Seguin Walmart parking lot on Labor Day and assaulting him, then pulling his 15-year-old girlfriend out and driving the car 250 miles to Port Arthur where they abandoned the vehicle. The teen driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Liberty County investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy

BEAUMONT — Information below from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office:. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning,...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Man jailed Saturday on $1.6M in bonds on charges of threatening judges in Chambers County

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:16 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a suspicious phone call from an unknown male subject. During the course of the phone call, he threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges. Dispatchers immediately notified the on-duty supervisor who sent Deputies to check both judge’s residences where they remained providing security.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Walmart

