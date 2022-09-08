ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

wtae.com

Cash 5 ticket worth $350,000 sold in Allegheny County

One lucky winner is holding onto a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $350,000!. The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle along Mountain View Drive in West Mifflin. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winning numbers are 2-4-11-21-26. More than 14,000 other...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County

DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hospitalized after crash in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. — At least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash in McKeesport. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were sent to the intersection of 12th and Walnut Street at around 10:56 p.m. Emergency crews had cleared the scene just before midnight. The extent of...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
KOPPEL, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

An Affordable Home in Squirrel Hill? Yes, It’s Possible

Homebuyers looking to break into the trendy End End housing market are going to want to take a look at 6656 Northumberland St. The moderately priced, three-bedroom, 1½ bathroom, all-brick townhouse has just hit the market for the first time since 1993. Listed for $299,000 (MLS# 1557200, Reena Blumberger,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

All The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh

It’s one of best things about autumn… apple picking! If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, these orchards and farms – all within driving distance – are the perfect place to spend an afternoon picking your own apples, right off the tree. Triple B...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Penguins’ co-founder accused of concealing assets to avoid paying $800K judgment

WILLIAMSPORT-A co-founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been accused in a civil suit of concealing assets to avoid paying a more than $800,000 judgment. DR Bank, with headquarters in Darien, Conn., alleges in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court that Jack E. McGregor has violated Pennsylvania’s Voidable Transactions Act by fraudulently transferring various assets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland County intends to file another lawsuit over opioid deaths

Westmoreland County has signaled it intends to file another opioid lawsuit with new litigation that names several national pharmacies as defendants. The county, through its private outside counsel based in Eastern Pennsylvania, made a court filing earlier this month in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court, a formal step that launches the lawsuit. No details were included in the filing nor was a written complaint that details allegations. No request for damages was made part of the filing.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person injured in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Castle, Lawrence County. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Centennial Street. 911 dispatchers said the person who was shot was taken to the hospital. No arrests have...
NEW CASTLE, PA

