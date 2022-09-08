Read full article on original website
Another day of smoky skies are in the Inland Northwest on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday will see another day of smoky skies and less than ideal air quality in the Inland Northwest. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality in Spokane right now is at 154, which means the air is at an unhealthy level. Spokane Clean Air says the high pressure will produce above-average temperatures and poor ventilation. Wildfire...
Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
KXLY
Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
KXLY
Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene
SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
Fire crews respond to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City and Valley crews put out hangar fire at Felt's Field, Saturday night. Spokane Valley Fire officials confirmed the fire started around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, at the 6100 block of East Rutter Avenue. This is a developing story and we'll bring you more details as...
KXLY
The Heat and haze continue- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Crash on I-90 near Idaho border backing up traffic now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling on I-90 Eastbound toward Idaho, you might have experienced delays in the area. A crash on EB I-90 just past the Idaho Border was blocking traffic on the highway. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
Spokane City Council to consider update on unauthorized camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — At Monday’s meeting, Spokane City Council will consider an update on the city’s unauthorized camping ordinance. The proposal from City Council President Breean Beggs and Councilwoman Lori Kinnear includes the following:. Prohibits camping at all times, regardless of the availability of shelter space, underneath...
Average gas prices continue to drop in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on hitting the road this weekend, you will find some relief in the gas pump in the Spokane area. Gas prices across the country have dipped over the past few weeks, with the national average being $3.72 per gallon, according to AAA. In...
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene Fire Department honored with bronze statue
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department (CDAFD) received a bronze statue from the Idaho Character Foundation Sunday. The statue is titled "Fallen Firefighter Memorial," and will be displayed at the CDAFD administrative building in honor of the tradition of dedicated service to the community of their retired firefighters.
KREM
Warmer weekend for Spokane with chance of wildfire smoke
Spokane should see warmer weather this weekend. Smoke could also impact parts of eastern Washington depending on wind direction.
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
Spokane County Fire District 10 pays tribute to those lost in 9/11 attacks
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– Sunday marks 21 years since the nation came under the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Spokane Fire District 10 and community members came together on Sunday to pay their respects to the lives lost on 9/11. “We want to reflect and remember the heroes who...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
