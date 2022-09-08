Read full article on original website
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson
After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants’ Week 1 clash vs. Titans
New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux may have to wait a bit more to make his long-awaited debut in the NFL. The Giants officially listed Thibodeaux as doubtful for their Week 1 road opener against the Tennessee Titans. Thibodeaux has been nursing a sprained MCL injury since being cut-blocked by tight end Thaddeus Moss […] The post Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants’ Week 1 clash vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Titans
The New York Giants are set for quite a test in their Week 1 opener, as they will meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Giants will see multiple new faces on the field and also on the sidelines during their clash with the Titans. For one, Giants general manager Joe Schoen opted to shift […] The post New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Yankees plotting potential Oswaldo Cabrera role change is worrying
There isn’t a New York Yankees fan out there who disagrees with the team’s decision to promote prospect Oswaldo Cabrera. While the 23-year-old is still getting acclimated to MLB pitching, he’s delivered several clutch hits and he’s quickly established himself as one of the game’s premier right fielders.
Braves' run reminiscent of '93 - but stakes are different
Atlanta finally passed the New York Mets — then the Braves ran into their mirror image from the American League. That would be the Seattle Mariners, who took two of three from the Braves and are 50-22 in their last 72 games. Atlanta has played at an even better clip, going 64-26 since the start of June. That helped the Braves erase a 10 1/2-game deficit in the NL East, even though the first-place Mets never played all that badly. Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of New York when it won the opener of its series in Seattle on Friday night, but now the Braves trail by 1 1/2 games after a wild finish Sunday. Atlanta scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take a one-run lead, only for Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez to hit solo homers in the bottom half for an 8-7 Seattle victory. The Mariners are closing in on their first postseason appearance since 2001. The Braves are trying to defend the World Series title they won last year. The race atop the NL East is starting to resemble another famous one involving Atlanta — from the NL West in 1993.
