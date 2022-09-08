ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear

It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job

It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
FanSided

3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Marcus Freeman becomes unfortunate part of Notre Dame football history after stunning loss to Marshall

A wild and stunning day of college football continues. The Marshall Thundering Herd did the unthinkable, defeating Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football in a shocking upset, their first win over a top-10 program since 2003. Not only was it a huge upset win for Marshall, but it was a loss that sealed Freeman’s spot in an unfortunate part of Notre Dame football history. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has the details.
HUNTINGTON, WV
FanSided

Here’s how much Notre Dame paid to lose to Marshall

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish paid a lot of money to ultimately lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 looking to pick up their very first win of the 2022 season. They lost 21-10 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener, but they seemingly had a solid chance of defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
WSAZ

WSAZ Play of the Week | Gallia Academy

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night involves Gallia Academy’s Cole Hines with a stiff arm that will send shivers down your spine -- a huge run that set the Blue Devils up for an eventual score. Tap on the video link for...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
FanSided

5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2

A pair of Commanders and Lamar Jackson’s new go-to-guy are among the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 2. The fantasy football season is underway and it’s been a wild Week 1 filled with some unusual weather and scoring coming from unorthodox places. The waiver wire figures to be hopping this week as fantasy owners try to manage their rosters to add the top players in order to secure a victory in Week 2.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sec#Wwe#Lsu#Texas A M#Ohio State#The Associated Press Top
FanSided

Scott Frost just sealed his fate losing at home to Clay Helton, Georgia Southern

Scott Frost’s seat just got hotter, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss this season, this time to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Entering the 2022 season, there was no coach whose seat was hotter than Scott Frost’s, who had not finished a campaign with a winning record in each of his first four years as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Things got off to a rough start in Week 0, as Nebraska lost 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. But, the Cornhuskers were able to earn a 38-17 win over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in their home opener.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

FanSided

282K+
Followers
534K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy