Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear
It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job
It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Marcus Freeman becomes unfortunate part of Notre Dame football history after stunning loss to Marshall
A wild and stunning day of college football continues. The Marshall Thundering Herd did the unthinkable, defeating Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football in a shocking upset, their first win over a top-10 program since 2003. Not only was it a huge upset win for Marshall, but it was a loss that sealed Freeman’s spot in an unfortunate part of Notre Dame football history. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has the details.
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Trouble Brewing in Morgantown
West Virginia's loss to Kansas spells trouble for Neal Brown.
Here’s how much Notre Dame paid to lose to Marshall
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish paid a lot of money to ultimately lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 looking to pick up their very first win of the 2022 season. They lost 21-10 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener, but they seemingly had a solid chance of defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd.
WSAZ
WSAZ Play of the Week | Gallia Academy
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night involves Gallia Academy’s Cole Hines with a stiff arm that will send shivers down your spine -- a huge run that set the Blue Devils up for an eventual score. Tap on the video link for...
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2
A pair of Commanders and Lamar Jackson’s new go-to-guy are among the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 2. The fantasy football season is underway and it’s been a wild Week 1 filled with some unusual weather and scoring coming from unorthodox places. The waiver wire figures to be hopping this week as fantasy owners try to manage their rosters to add the top players in order to secure a victory in Week 2.
Game Balls From the Saints Epic Comeback Over Atlanta
Here are the top performers from the Saints historic comeback at Atlanta.
Scott Frost just sealed his fate losing at home to Clay Helton, Georgia Southern
Scott Frost’s seat just got hotter, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss this season, this time to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Entering the 2022 season, there was no coach whose seat was hotter than Scott Frost’s, who had not finished a campaign with a winning record in each of his first four years as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Things got off to a rough start in Week 0, as Nebraska lost 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. But, the Cornhuskers were able to earn a 38-17 win over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in their home opener.
