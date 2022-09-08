ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Teri Michael Stout
3d ago

well for one don't elude the cops if you think your innocent. but apparently u weren't with being a felon carrying weapon

theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly strangles fiancee

A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly strangling his fiancee in their home. Dominick Christopher Carapella, 33, of 431 S. 91st St., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow. The incident began about 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of S. 91st...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man threatens to shoot cops, hospital staff

A West Des Moines man was arrested for harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff and police officers Sunday morning. Richard Dale Moore III, 21, of 1316 Locust St., West Des Moines, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed on Court Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the stabbing of a 24-year-old man. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times near 2nd and Court Ave around bar close. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police took a 26-year-old man into custody. Police recovered...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
POLK COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Two hospitalized after shooting, stabbing on Court Avenue

DES MOINES – Early Friday morning police responded to a report of one person shot and another stabbed at the intersection of Court Ave and 3rd St. The people who were shot and stabbed were taken to local hospitals and their condition is unknown. Police have not identified a suspect or released more details about […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft From Porch

(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a porch pirate case. A woman was seen taking a package from the porch of a home in the 7100 block of NE 56th Street, near Bondurant around 9 a.m. September 8th. The woman was seen driving a light colored, two toned Chevy Blazer with a luggage rack.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kyoutv.com

Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid

ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - The police chief in Adair is on paid leave following an FBI raid at his city office and at least one gun store he owns. The mayor of Adair confirmed to KCCI Chief Brad Wendt is off the job for now. The Adair city attorney confirms he is under investigation.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
CRESTON, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police investigate shooting on Des Moines' south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say someone was shot in the 900 block of Kenyon Avenue. Police say a man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man is expected to survive. Police say a woman shot the man and was detained...
DES MOINES, IA

