Teri Michael Stout
3d ago
well for one don't elude the cops if you think your innocent. but apparently u weren't with being a felon carrying weapon
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly strangles fiancee
A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly strangling his fiancee in their home. Dominick Christopher Carapella, 33, of 431 S. 91st St., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow. The incident began about 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of S. 91st...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man threatens to shoot cops, hospital staff
A West Des Moines man was arrested for harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff and police officers Sunday morning. Richard Dale Moore III, 21, of 1316 Locust St., West Des Moines, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the...
KCCI.com
2 people in critical condition after stabbing, shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing downtown that left two people seriously hurt. Officers were called to Third Street and Court Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday. According to police, a fight broke out in that area. One person was stabbed...
KCCI.com
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed on Court Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the stabbing of a 24-year-old man. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times near 2nd and Court Ave around bar close. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police took a 26-year-old man into custody. Police recovered...
‘It can be scary’: Neighbors describe pattern of Court Avenue violence
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still investigating a shooting and stabbing during Court Avenue’s bar close Friday morning which left two people in critical condition. Some neighbors who heard the incident say they are starting to get used to the sporadic late-night violence in the district. “So far, there’s been a shooting […]
KCRG.com
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
cbs2iowa.com
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
Two hospitalized after shooting, stabbing on Court Avenue
DES MOINES – Early Friday morning police responded to a report of one person shot and another stabbed at the intersection of Court Ave and 3rd St. The people who were shot and stabbed were taken to local hospitals and their condition is unknown. Police have not identified a suspect or released more details about […]
KCCI.com
Lawsuit: Iowa man claims police officer tased him without provocation
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown man said he was wrongly detained and a stun gun was used on him by a police officer. Now, he's suing the department. In court filings, Elder Soto Tejada said in March, Marshall County police Officer Ryan Dehl followed Tejeda to his home to discuss a traffic violation.
iheart.com
Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft From Porch
(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a porch pirate case. A woman was seen taking a package from the porch of a home in the 7100 block of NE 56th Street, near Bondurant around 9 a.m. September 8th. The woman was seen driving a light colored, two toned Chevy Blazer with a luggage rack.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces new charges in a crash thatkilled a woman on Hubbell Avenue last month. Guy Lawrence is now charged with vehicular homicide in addition to the OWI charge filed against him in August. According to court documents, Lawrence was drunk and...
kyoutv.com
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - The police chief in Adair is on paid leave following an FBI raid at his city office and at least one gun store he owns. The mayor of Adair confirmed to KCCI Chief Brad Wendt is off the job for now. The Adair city attorney confirms he is under investigation.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police arrest fourth suspect in 2020 kidnapping and assault
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police believe they have the final suspect in custody for the brutal kidnapping and torture of a man two years ago. Isaac Miller is charged with kidnapping, willful injury, assault and arson. According to police, Miller and three others trapped a man in...
Des Moines Police Department investigating 2 Wednesday night shootings
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to two shootings Wednesday night. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the first happened in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm after a woman shot him. That man is recovering from his wound.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
KCRG.com
Des Moines woman sentenced for leaving the scene of crash that killed East High student
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who hit and killed a Des Moines East High student will serve two years of probation. Ema Cardenas was killed near the intersection of East University Avenue and Sampson Street while walking home from school on April 28. Terra Flipping was facing five...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
KCCI.com
Police investigate shooting on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say someone was shot in the 900 block of Kenyon Avenue. Police say a man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man is expected to survive. Police say a woman shot the man and was detained...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police will focus traffic safety operation on impaired driving
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Drivers over in West Des Moines should be aware of a traffic safety operation upcoming. The police department will be conducting a joint traffic safety operation focusing on impaired driving on Friday. This operation will be conducted during the evening hours and focus on...
