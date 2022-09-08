Read full article on original website
Related
Several At USA Network Happy About WWE Changes
The immediate WWE changes left USA Network happy, according to sources. WWE Raw's viewership numbers exploded the first week with a Triple H-led show, after Vince McMahon retired from the company. WWE Raw landed at over 2.2 million viewers, which was the most in over two years. Fightful reached out...
WWE・
Tony Chimel Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon And His Thoughts On Vince Retiring
Tony Chimel reflects on his relationship with Vince McMahon. Tony Chimel was a part of the WWE staff for decades. helping every way from being a part of the ring crew to becoming one of the most prolific ring announcers the company ever had, Tony remained a constant for WWE Superstars and fans for many years.
WWE・
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0