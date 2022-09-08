ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several At USA Network Happy About WWE Changes

The immediate WWE changes left USA Network happy, according to sources. WWE Raw's viewership numbers exploded the first week with a Triple H-led show, after Vince McMahon retired from the company. WWE Raw landed at over 2.2 million viewers, which was the most in over two years. Fightful reached out...
