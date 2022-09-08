Read full article on original website
Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor
HARRISBURG — The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice. The state’s governor wields a vast amount of power. They propose a yearly spending plan that sets the course for months of policy debates with the General Assembly on issues including education spending and taxes.
Video shows Mastriano praying with far-right group for leaders to ‘rise up’ on Jan. 6
Newly-recovered audio and video published by Rolling Stone magazine shows state Senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano praying for federal leaders to “rise up” on Jan. 6 2021 and “discount” Pennsylvania’s election. The recording was supplied to Rolling Stone by Bruce Wilson, a researcher...
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP
PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Breakfast deals; COVID-19 boosters; warehouse safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 81; Low: 69. Showers. COVID shot: The federal government has approved updated COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against variants, which are expected to remain prevalent in fall and winter. Here’s what you need to know about the shots. Feeding students: The state is going to foot the...
Pa. should offer free college tuition and childcare | PennLive letters
Although New Mexico is ranked as one of the country’s poorest states, it provides tuition-free higher education for all residents. In addition, it also provides free childcare for children 0-5 years of age and pays $18 an hour to caregivers and instructors. Pennsylvania has a balanced budget and an...
Mastriano’s much-questioned thesis on WWI hero released publicly
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university has quietly made public Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about a legendary World War I hero, including six pages of recently added corrections that, in some cases, do not appear to fix anything. Researchers who have long criticized...
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Former Pa. sewer treatment plant supervisor sentenced to probation
A former supervisor with the Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority has been sentenced to a year of probation, according to a story from KDKA. James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at a treatment plant near Aspinwall, Allegheny County, the news station reported.
To develop services for electric vehicles PA Turnpike jumps into solar power
The Pennsylvania Turnpike is jumping into solar energy production to power its maintenance and office buildings with a long-term goal: using solar-generated power to electrify portions of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. The agency is waiting for an occupancy permit to open a solar...
Trial to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A month after losing one nearly $50 million verdict, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and causing several of the victims’ families emotional and psychological harm. A...
Pa. State Police sued over fatal shooting of Dauphin County man
The estate of a man killed in Dauphin County last year is suing the Pennsylvania State Police, asserting wrongful death claims against the agency and the trooper who shot him. Glenn William Custer, 59, was shot during a confrontation with police on the evening of Oct. 31, 2021. Police were...
New COVID-19 booster shots roll into central Pa.; here’s what you need to know
The federal government has approved updated COVID-19 booster shots specifically designed to protect against the newest variants, called BA.4 and BA.5. Those two variants of the omicron strain now account for the vast majority of new infections. They are expected to remain prevalent as Pennsylvania enters fall and winter, when COVID-19 infections are likely to rise. Hospitals and pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania expect to have supplies of the new boosters this week.
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
2 out of 3 N.J. cops convicted of robbing residents sent to federal prison
One of the former officers had dreams of being a police chief. Another was living his dream of being a cop, something he always wanted after moving to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic. The third didn’t think twice about his illegal conduct because he said it was all around him.
13-foot, 300-pound bench stolen by Pa. skaters already gone again
Well that was short-lived. A bench stolen from New York City by Pennsylvanian skaters is already gone. Again. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania skaters steal 13-foot, 300-pound bench from N.Y. The New York Post had previously reported last week that the 13-foot, 300-pound curved structure (which goes by the names the “AVE...
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Sept. 9-10
The third week of the high school football season in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Sept. 9-10, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Manheim Twp. defeats Harrisburg 24-20 in high school football Bartram 26, Capital Prep, N.Y. 0. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Gas prices fall for 13th straight week but GasBuddy warns, ‘we’re in a very fragile time’
The national average price for gas has fallen for the 13th straight week but some areas of the United States are seeing prices increase. The national average price today is $3.72 a gallon. The average price in Pennsylvania is $3.92 a gallon. The average price in Harrisburg is $3.93 a...
