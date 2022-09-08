ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP

PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
PennLive.com

New COVID-19 booster shots roll into central Pa.; here’s what you need to know

The federal government has approved updated COVID-19 booster shots specifically designed to protect against the newest variants, called BA.4 and BA.5. Those two variants of the omicron strain now account for the vast majority of new infections. They are expected to remain prevalent as Pennsylvania enters fall and winter, when COVID-19 infections are likely to rise. Hospitals and pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania expect to have supplies of the new boosters this week.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

