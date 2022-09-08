Read full article on original website
neareport.com
Saturday night shooting now a murder investigation in Jonesboro
A shooting incident has become a homicide investigation after a victim was shot Saturday night at the Links Apartments in Jonesboro. He later died. Derrick Kentrail Leonard, 19, was shot and later died during surgery, Sally Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed to NEA Report on Sunday. The call...
Kait 8
Independence County stabbing under investigation
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
Kait 8
1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
Kait 8
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
neareport.com
Arrest made in deadly Jonesboro shooting
A shooting on August 14 turned into a murder investigation when the victim died. Now, a suspect is in custody. The Jonesboro Police Department were on scene of a shooting late Sunday, August 14, in the 1000 block of Ferrell, a media release posted to Facebook said. Around 8:06pm on August 14th, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive in West Jonesboro. When officers arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Madison Deshun Wilfong suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Kait 8
Mother reacts to 19-year-old son’s death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A loss that will sting forever. That’s how a Jonesboro woman is reacting to the death of her son. On the night of Aug. 14, 19-year-old Madison Wilfong was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Ferrell Drive in Jonesboro. He was taken to a...
Kait 8
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - 1 person is injured after a crash between a train and a vehicle. Paragould Emergency Services received calls around 5 Sunday evening about a crash according to the Paragould Police Department. The crash happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould. When officers arrived at...
KATV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
Kait 8
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
Kait 8
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
Kait 8
Finishing the run of a Northeast Arkansas woman
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A somber day in Newport as many gathered to finish the run Sydney Sutherland was never able to complete. A 5k was hosted in Sutherland’s honor with the proceeds going towards her memorial scholarship fund for health profession majors at Arkansas State-Newport. The Sydney Sutherland...
Kait 8
Woman convicted in baby’s death from meth
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman arrested in 2021 after an 8-month-old baby in her care died from exposure to methamphetamine will spend the next 15 years in prison. Police arrested 31-year-old Haley Sarrels-Massey on Monday, Sept. 27, on suspicion of manslaughter and the introduction of a controlled substance.
Kait 8
Silver Alert issued for missing woman with dementia
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing woman out of Forrest City. According to the alert, Mary Louise Walker was last known to be at 408 Dooley Street near the ABC School. Her family said she has been diagnosed with...
KATV
Early Sunday morning shooting in Jonesboro leaves one dead; suspect arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An early Sunday morning homicide in north Jonesboro is under investigation by police, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, 39-year-old Kevin Oden was found by a patrolman lying on the road near the intersection of Warren and Spruce Street with a gunshot wound and no pulse.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man charged in weekend homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested after police found a man with a gunshot wound on the road. On Sunday, Sept. 4, Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Officer Sally Smith, confirmed with Region 8 News there was a homicide in North Jonesboro. According to Smith, an officer...
Kait 8
Finish Eliza’s Run: Northeast Arkansas community honors slain Memphis runner
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Finish Eliza’s Run. It’s more than a phrase. It’s a call to action that brought out hundreds around the region,n including in Jonesboro. It’s been a week since Eliza Fletcher was abducted and killed. Her murder took place about 70 miles away from Jonesboro in Memphis, but the pain and grief felt by runners around the area are the same.
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
Kait 8
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy found alone Sunday. The boy was found Sept. 4, at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park. According to Batesville Police, the identity of the boy has been confirmed. The boy’s father came...
