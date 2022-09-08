Manchester OKs cannabis dispensary

Journal Inquirer file photo

MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a permit Wednesday for a hybrid-use cannabis retailer along Buckland Street to be built in the former Friendly’s restaurant building.

The applicant, Curaleaf, operates dispensaries nationwide, including medical facilities in Groton, Hartford, Milford, and Stamford.

Curaleaf submitted the application in July, describing a facility that would be used to sell both recreational and medical cannabis products.