Read full article on original website
Related
Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?
President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will be attending the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II after she died at the age of 96.When asked by reporters in Ohio on Friday whether he planned to attend the funeral, Biden replied: “Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet but I will be going.”The monarch, who celebrated her 70th year on the throne this year, passed away on 8 September at Balmoral Castle.All of her children, as well as her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry, travelled to Balmoral on the day of her death.A statement released by Buckingham...
Elite Daily
Harry, Meghan, William, And Kate Reunited To Mourn The Queen At Windsor Castle
Following the Sept. 8 announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle presented a united front as they reunited to mourn the monarch as they walked the grounds of Windsor Castle. The reunion of the fab four was initiated by Prince William, who invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Middleton at Windsor Castle to mourn the loss of their grandmother. The foursome dressed in all black on Sept. 10 as they greeted the crowds that lined up to pay their respects to the late Queen, and the photos of Prince William, Harry, Middleton, and Markle reuniting are so powerful.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday.
ETOnline.com
Inside Britain's Protocol Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Her Funeral and Plans for Next 10 Days
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. On the heels of the stunning news that has reverberated around the world, an explicitly detailed series of protocols -- including the Prince of Wales' ascension to the throne -- will begin to roll out. According to multiple...
RELATED PEOPLE
'No Guard Changing Ceremony' Sign at Buckingham Palace Amid Queen Fears
The monarch is "under medical supervision" after doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday, traveling through Scotland on the first leg of a journey that will culminate in her funeral in London next week. The royal family said the queen’s coffin was accompanied by Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s daughter, and Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence....
Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II: Fans plan corgi parade at Buckingham Palace as tribute
Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II's passion for her dogs was just one of her many loves in life. Elizabeth's fondness of corgis was so well known that, after her passing, fans are organizing a royal corgi parade at Buckingham Palace in her honor. The queen owned more than 30...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Elite Daily
An Ode To Queen Elizabeth's Legendary Royal Style
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch, died today at age 96. Throughout her incredible 70-year reign, she remained dutiful and elegant in her personal style, avoiding anything too trendy. The result? An absolutely timeless — and iconic — look. Here are some of the best royal outfits she ever wore. READ MORE.
Queen Elizabeth II death: How the day unfolded as Britain’s longest-serving monarch passes away
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.Just after midday today, the Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. Shortly after, the BBC One began rolling coverage of the Queen’s medical condition, initially scrapping all scheduled programming until 6pm. Senior royals, including the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and the Earl adn Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral throughout the afternoon to be by the Queen’s side. Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral, after 70 years on the throne, becoming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Here’s When Prince Charles Formally Becomes King
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, her eldest son, Charles, immediately became the King of the United Kingdom, as it outlined in the royal family’s line of succession. While Charles officially has a new title, there are several formalities to follow in the coming days before he is a formally proclaimed king.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: King Charles III leads royal family in procession
King Charles III led the royal family Monday in a procession to take the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, ahead of a ceremony to remember the longtime monarch’s life. Charles was proclaimed king on Saturday morning,...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin begins journey to London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who died Thursday after reigning for 70 years, left Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday to begin the journey to London, BBC reports. People lined the road as her procession passed through small Scottish towns, with some mourners throwing "flowers...
kpcc.org
The Latest On The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch’s health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to be at her side. The announcement by the palace came a day after the queen canceled a...
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III meets crowds at Buckingham Palace – latest updates
Charles and Camilla arrive in London ahead of formal accession on Saturday
Elite Daily
Watch Prince Charles Become King Charles In His First Public Speech As King
King Charles III addressed a nation in mourning after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The Queen’s eldest son, Charles, formerly the Prince of Wales, ascended to the throne as the oldest new monarch to take the British throne. Shortly after he assumed his role as King, he gave his first public speech on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. London time in a pre-recorded broadcast televised from Buckingham Palace, in the same room that Queen Elizabeth had previously televised her Christmas broadcasts from. Watch King Charles III’s first speech below.
The Queen Is Under Medical Supervision And Doctors Are "Concerned" For Her Health
Doctors are "concerned" for the health of Queen Elizabeth II and have placed her under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the Palace said in a statement. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
Comments / 0