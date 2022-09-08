Following the Sept. 8 announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle presented a united front as they reunited to mourn the monarch as they walked the grounds of Windsor Castle. The reunion of the fab four was initiated by Prince William, who invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Middleton at Windsor Castle to mourn the loss of their grandmother. The foursome dressed in all black on Sept. 10 as they greeted the crowds that lined up to pay their respects to the late Queen, and the photos of Prince William, Harry, Middleton, and Markle reuniting are so powerful.

