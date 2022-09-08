Rapids boys soccer should contend

GRAND RAPIDS — After a banner season in 2021, which saw the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team advance to the semifinals of the Section 7AA tournament, the Thunderhawks are looking to take it even farther this season.

Nick Koerbitz, who is starting his sixth season as head coach of the boys soccer team, said last season went well for the Thunderhawks as they finished with an 11-3-4 record. They lost to Cloquet – the eventual section champion – in the semifinals of the section tournament.

“We didn’t go as far as we would have liked; we had a really strong section and we are going to see if we can beat that this year,” said Koerbitz.

The coach said the Thunderhawks have a “really interesting mix” of upperclassmen and lowerclassmen on the team this season.

“We have eight seniors and most of them have experience, but we also have seven sophomores who are obviously inexperienced,” said Koerbitz. “So about half of them have been on the team for a year or two and the other half are seeing their first varsity minutes. So it is a really interesting mix.”

When asked what the team needs to do to have a successful season, Koerbitz said, “No. 1, we have to defend really well. We have to be flexible as far as switching formations. We know we are really dangerous on the counter-attack because we have some weapons up front that can hurt other teams and hurt them really quick.

“But if we are not defensively organized, none of that is going to matter.”

Captains on the team his season are seniors Ian Anderson, Grant Chandler and Will Stanley. Anther experienced player returning is senior Ricco Rolle.

Grand Rapids plays in Section 7AA and Koerbitz said that Grand Rapids, Duluth Denfeld, Hermantown and Cloquet are usually the teams that battle for the section championship.

“We will have to find out where we really lie,” the coach explained. “Cloquet is probably the favorite, Denfeld always has quality and Hermantown will be tough. We would like to think that we are right in the thick of things.

“Any one of us four can go (to state) and we play those teams soon so we will find out.”

Koerbitz talked about what his team has been working on early in the season.

“One thing we are focusing on is that we are transitioning toward the middle third of the field,” Koerbitz said. “If you can’t control the middle of the field, you are going to be without possession for most of the game. So we spent the first couple weeks really specializing in the defending third and what the rotation looks like back there. It has gone fairly well as we have given up just one goal in our last two games.

“Now we are looking to move to the middle third. That is our focus right now.”

Assisting Koerbitz in the coaching department are Cam Fox and Eric Anderson.

“Right now we have seniors who are really intense and want to win and you have sophomores who are getting their first shots on the field, so it is very different age-wise. But they are all good kids who come from good families and do well in school. It is a really fun group to coach and with just being so young it is going to be really fun to see how much we can improve during the year.”

Boys Soccer

Grand Rapids 4

North Branch 1

GRAND RAPIDS ­— The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team ran past North Branch 4-1 in action on Sept. 1.

The Thunderhawks had a 2-0 advantage at the half thanks to a pair of goals from Ian Andersen. Dylan Henrichsen assisted on the first goal while Ricco Rolle got the assist for the second goal.

Grand Rapids scored two more goals in the second half. Rolle scored the first goal on a feed from Henrichsen, and Dean Kortekaas tallied the other with Grant Chandler getting the assist.

Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said North Branch challenged his team more than expected, and it was apparent right away when it scored just 30 seconds into the game.

“Even though we had the ball for most of the game, they had great speed up front that troubled our back line throughout the first half,” said Koerbitz. “Our first two games were against possession-based teams and North Branch depended on their counter attack by kicking the ball straight up the field to two forwards with great speed.

“At halftime we were able to regroup, change the structure of our back line, and we didn’t give them any good looks in the second half.”

Koerbitz said the Thunderhawks will see more teams with this style during the remainder of the season so it was good for the back line to learn from the experience.

The coach said the team’s skill up front pinned North Branch in its end for most of the game.

“We were ultimately able to put four in the back of the net with a few other missed opportunities,” Koerbitz explained. “It wasn’t as clean of a game as we would’ve hoped for, but we adjusted really well and didn’t hang our heads when we went down 1-0 right away. It is still early in the season and we’ll look to keep putting the pieces together.”

With the win, Grand Rapids is 2-1 on the season. It played Bemidji on Sept. 6, and will be home against Duluth Denfeld for a 7 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 8. It will play host to Proctor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Girls Soccer

Grand Rapids 4

Two Harbors 1

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team defeated Two Harbors 4-1 in home action on Sept. 2.

Abbey Birkey scored a pair of goals to lead the Thunderhawk attack. Taylor Birkey assisted on the first goal while Natalee Bushman got the assist on the second goal.

Also scoring goals for Grand Rapids were Ryan Martinson unassisted and Sydney Burggraf on an assist from Abbey Birkey.

With the win, Grand Rapids is 1-1 on the season. It faced Mesabi East Area on Sept.6, and will travel to Proctor for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday, Sept. 10.