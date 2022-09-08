ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T’Hawk gridders win opener over Mora, 26-20

By Ted Anderson Herald-Review
 3 days ago

MORA — Senior Owen Glenn scored four touchdowns, accounting for more than 200 yards from scrimmage, to lead the Grand Rapids High School football team to a 26-20 season-opening victory over Mora on Friday night at Mora.

Mora was unable to corral the dangerous Glenn in the game as he burned the Mustangs for touchdowns numerous times in the contest

Glenn was absolutely explosive in the first half. He scored on an 18-yard run in the first quarter to give the Thunderhawks the early lead. The kick for the extra point failed by Grand Rapids led 6-0.

Mora responded with a touchdown drive of its own that was topped off when Avery Nelson found Connor Gmahl for a three-yard touchdown pass.

Glenn then gave Grand Rapids the lead as he took a handoff and streaked 70 yards untouched for another touchdown. The run for the two-point conversion was good as the Thunderhawks led 14-0.

Then, with time running out on the clock in the first half, Glenn struck again. This time he took a pass from Ethan Florek and sprinted 58 yards for his third touchdown of the half. The extra point attempt failed but Grand Rapids led 20-6 at the half.

Mora put together a fine touchdown drive on its first possession of the second half as it drove down the field and ended the drive with Gmahl scoring on a one-yard run. The pass for the two-point conversion was no good as the Thunderhawk lead was cut to 20-12.

The Thunderhawks made a key mistake deep in their own territory on their next possession as Glenn fumbled with Mora recovering. Gmahl then scored his third touchdown of the game and then added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 20-20 early in the fourth quarter.

The dangerous Glenn then cashed in again for Grand Rapids. After a fine 35-yard run by Aiden Chandler, Glenn again broke free, this time on a 25-yard scoring run, to put the Thunderhawks in the lead once again. The two-point conversion failed but Grand Rapids had a 26-20 lead with just under eight minutes remaining.

The Grand Rapids defense then came up big on Mora’s next possession as it forced the Mustangs to turn over the ball on downs at the Grand Rapids 49 with six minutes to play.

Grand Rapids then was able to run out the clock, aided by a key fourth-down offsides penalty which sealed the game for the Thunderhawks.

Glenn finished with 142 yards rushing on just eight carries and three touchdowns while he also caught one pass for 58 yards and a touchdown. Jake Troumbly picked up 58 yards on the ground while Aiden Chandler had 43 yards.

Florek had a fine game through the air for the Thunderhawks as he completed all six of his passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Jack Hoover, Chandler, Troumbly and Wyatt Christensen led the way.

Grand Rapids is 1-0 on the season and will play their home opener on Friday, Sept. 9, starting at 7 p.m. against Hermantown.

Grand Rapids 6 14 0 6—26

Duluth Denfeld 6 0 6 8—20

First Quarter

GR-Owen Glenn 18-yard run (Kick failed)

M-Connor Gmahl 3-yard pass from Avery Nelson (Run failed)

Second Quarter

GR-Glenn 70-yard run (Run good)

GR-Glenn 58-yard pass from Ethan Florek (Run failed)

Third Quarter

M-Gmahl 1-yard run (Pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

M-Gmahl 1-yard run (Run failed)

GR-Glenn 25-yard run (Run failed)

