How new rules could help and hinder the St. Louis Cardinals
The shift is gone; larger bases and pitch clocks are here. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adapt accordingly. Major League Baseball announced today that it will implement new rules for the 2023 season. The defensive shift will be a thing of the past, as will pitchers taking their sweet time between pitches. Additionally, first, second and third base will be 3 square inches larger. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adjust their philosophies to maximize the value of these changes and mitigate their drawbacks.
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
St. Louis Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols doesn’t need 700 home runs
A St. Louis Cardinals legend is retiring at the end of the 2022 season. How he finishes his career is less important than the overall career he’s had. Do you remember where you were on April 5, 2010? Probably not, but long-time Cardinals fans may recall that was Opening Day that season, a road game in Cincinnati. To celebrate the new season, Albert Pujols went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and four runs scored, and excellent way to start the campaign.
Nationals Catcher Hospitalized After Getting Hit In Groin
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to his groin on Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. He eventually left the game in the sixth inning. Riley Adams replaced Ruiz in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ruiz was then taken to the hospital. Nationals reporter Mark...
MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge expected to break AL single-season HR record
Thus far, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offered by the club before the start of the 2022 MLB season and betting on himself seems like nothing short of a brilliant decision. As noted by ESPN stats, Judge began Friday leading the...
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup Saturday night
Atlanta Braves outfeilder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Ozuna is being replaced in left feild by Eddie Rosario versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 471 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .220 batting average with a .669 OPS, 21 home runs,...
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Dealing with arm fatigue
Bautista was unavailable for Friday's game due to arm fatigue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Orioles held a one-run lead in the ninth inning Friday and Bautista had not pitched in three days, but Dillon Tate still received the save opportunity instead of the team's regular closer. Bautista's injury does not sound serious, but it's unclear when he will be available next.
Rays' Yu Chang: Designated for assignment
Chang was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The move clears space for Wander Franco (wrist) to return from the injured list. Chang hit a respectable .260/.305/.385 (good for a 102 wRC+) in 36 games this season but still owns a poor 76 wRC+ for his career.
Albert Pujols’ 697th homer helps Cardinals rally past Pirates
Albert Pujols hit his 697th career home run in the St. Louis Cardinals’ four-run ninth inning Sunday as they topped
Derek Jeter calms immediate speculation about role with Yankees, but adds 'This is home for me'
Derek Jeter fueled some speculation about a possible return to the Yankees in some capacity after his speech Friday night, but quickly calmed those down.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Announcers and fans blast Ángel Hernández for terrible call
In recent years, Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández has become one of the most controversial and infamous umps in all of baseball for his numerous blown calls that have drawn the ire of fans across the nation, and he was at it again with a controversial call on Sunday afternoon.
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
Reds' Alejo Lopez: Career day at dish
Lopez went 3-for-3 with a home run, one double, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Lopez reached base in all four at-bats, including his first career home run, a 400-foot shot to right field in the seventh inning. Additionally, his three runs and three RBI on the day were both career highs. Despite the strong showing, the 26-year-old is unlikely to earn regular at-bats as Cincinnati has a crowded infield.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Yields run in 15th save
Helsley allowed a run on two hits to earn the save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Pirates. He did not strike out or walk a batter. Helsley gave up an RBI single to Bryan Reynolds in the ninth inning, but the Cardinals' closer was able to diffuse the situation after that. He's given up a run in four of his last 10 appearances, though that may just be some evening out of his numbers after a remarkably strong start to the year. The right-hander owns a 1.12 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 81:17 K:BB through 56.1 innings overall while converting 15 of 19 save chances and adding six holds in 46 appearances.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Arenado is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Arenado is mired in a 6-for-34 (.176) slump, so he will get a day off after starting 14 straight games. Brendan Donovan will man the hot corner in Arenado's place.
