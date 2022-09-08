Read full article on original website
CNBC
GM is betting on its electric Equinox, starting at $30,000, to kick-start 'massive adoption' of EVs
The all-electric Chevrolet Equinox EV is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. next fall, starting at around $30,000. GM expects the new electric crossover to become a high-volume seller for the Detroit automaker, as it transitions to exclusively offer electric cars and trucks by 2035. The Equinox EV...
Engadget
Chevrolet Bolt EUV review: Bigger is better
The Chevy Bolt has had an interesting history. It beat the Model 3 to market but never came close to the sales numbers of Tesla’s offering. Then a refreshed, larger Bolt EUV arrived that had a serious issue with its LG Chem batteries that caused fires, leading to a massive recall. Long story short, it’s been a ride.
