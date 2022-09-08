ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit's Marygrove College paved way for Black female students in 1968

Fifty-four years ago, Valerie Deering, arrived at the front doors of the Madame Cadillac building at Marygrove College in Detroit.  Her father, she said, carried her bags up to the room she would call her "home away from home" for the next four years, after graduating from Cass Technical High School. Initially, Deering says, her plan was to attend Michigan State University, but something special landed her at Marygrove.  ...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Forbes: University of Michigan No. 25 college in U.S.

ANN ARBOR – Forbes has named the University of Michigan the No. 25 school in the nation on its 2022 America’s Top Colleges List. According to Forbes, the list highlights schools that “offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields.”
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Where does the name ‘Hamtramck’ come from?

The City of Hamtramck was named after Colonel Jean Francois Hamtramck. Is “Hamtramck” a French name?. WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Eric Reed...
wrif.com

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows

Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
Detroit News

Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service

Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
CBS Detroit

Mexicantown Bakery's history and importance to Southwest Detroit

SOUTHFIELD (CW50) - In Mexico, eating sweet pastries for breakfast or late supper – known as merienda – is a tradition that dates back to the 16th century. The art of making pastry became popular in Mexico during the brief French occupation of the 19th Century. The country was inundated with French bakeries and Mexicans soon developed a taste for crispy baguettes and rich pastries. As a result of the French influence, bakeries sprung up throughout Mexico. New pastries were created throughout the following years. However, preservatives and artificial ingredients are not used in traditional Mexican baked goods so the products...
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills home was designed by prominent Metro Detroit architect

A Farmington Hills home designed by a prominent Metro Detroit architect in the late 1950s could soon be off the market. The owner has accepted an offer to sell the house and the transaction will be completed pending an inspection, said Leslie Hardy, a Realtor with KW Domain-Luxury Homes International in Birmingham. The asking price for the home is $899,000.
wdet.org

DeutschTroit’s new pop up brings German comfort food to Detroit

We talk to the folks at FRAMEbar in Hazel Park quite a bit because they do these rotating residencies that highlight different food cultures each month. When Obi Sushi was the pop-up last month, we got to meet the great Chef Shinya Hirakawa and talk about how he deals with globalization and inclusion in the sushi industry. Now, DeutschTroit is filling in the space that was left behind there.
