Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in the leg after an early-morning disturbance at a bar. Bloomsburg Police say there were called to the Capitol Bar, 45 E. Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report that two males were threatening to shoot up the bar Officers responding to the scene say they heard one shot coming from the...

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO