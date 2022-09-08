Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon in Lancaster County
Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon in Lancaster County. Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon …. Man in critical condition after York City shooting. Battle of Brandywine Part 2: The Armies Clash. New gym opens in Lower Allen Township. Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge. One dead...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
Woman found dead in Lancaster County home after standoff
A woman was found dead following the standoff in East Hempfield Township early Sunday morning that ended with a wounded suspect being taken into custody, according to authorities. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said in a release Sunday afternoon that a female victim was found with a gunshot wound...
Police: Man held ex-girlfriend prisoner for hours during beating
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man held his ex-girlfriend hostage for several hours while he beat and strangled her, police say. Adam Craig Madara, 45, snuck into the woman's upstairs apartment on Aug. 29 around 8:30 p.m. when she walked downstairs to her father's apartment to get dinner, charges state. According to Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar: ...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
abc27.com
Woman arrested after attempted Manor Township stabbing
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police have arrested a woman after they said she allegedly attempted to stab someone on Monday, Sept. 5. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, at 6:46...
abc27.com
One dead after hours-long standoff in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man who barricaded himself in an apartment where a woman was found dead on Sunday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at around 1:30 a.m. on September 11.
FOX43.com
Police investigating shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
Police looking for early morning shooter
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in the leg after an early-morning disturbance at a bar. Bloomsburg Police say there were called to the Capitol Bar, 45 E. Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report that two males were threatening to shoot up the bar Officers responding to the scene say they heard one shot coming from the...
abc27.com
Two Midstate men arrested for robbery, assault
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township. According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.
abc27.com
One dead after shooting in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Reading, two people treated for gunshot wounds
READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at N 3rd and Court Sts. Officers responded to the area at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, two victims arrived at the Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. Ilayjah Bullock, 22, suffered...
local21news.com
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
WGAL
One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township
East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Miguel Rodriguez, shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.
Cumberland County woman assaults driver, deliberately causes crash: police
A Cumberland County woman assaulted a driver and deliberately crashed the car she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional Police. According to the police report, at about 12:38 a.m. Sept. 4, a West Shore officer came across a motor vehicle that appeared to have been in a crash.
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police investigate shooting, victim dead on scene
READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday at a residence on N 4th St. Police responded to a report about the shooting at 1:40 a.m. Victim Bruce Sellers, 57, died at the scene. There is no suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone...
abc27.com
Man in critical condition after York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police say a man is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Sunday morning shooting. Police, who previously reported and later corrected their statement saying the victim died, responded to the shooting in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue around 3:26 p.m.
skooknews.com
Berks Detectives Charge Orwigsburg Man for Involvement into Settlement Scheme
An Orwigsburg man is facing charges for his involvement in a settlement scheme. According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, Berks County Detectives initiated an investigation into the theft of $120,000, owed to a law firm located in Harrisburg. This money was part of...
Woman sentenced over 2011 death of husband whose scalp was found
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on charges in the disappearance and apparent death of her husband more than a decade ago — charges based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along a road.
