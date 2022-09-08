ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon in Lancaster County

Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon in Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman arrested after attempted Manor Township stabbing

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police have arrested a woman after they said she allegedly attempted to stab someone on Monday, Sept. 5. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, at 6:46...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

One dead after hours-long standoff in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man who barricaded himself in an apartment where a woman was found dead on Sunday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at around 1:30 a.m. on September 11.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Police investigating shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for early morning shooter

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in the leg after an early-morning disturbance at a bar. Bloomsburg Police say there were called to the Capitol Bar, 45 E. Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report that two males were threatening to shoot up the bar Officers responding to the scene say they heard one shot coming from the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two Midstate men arrested for robbery, assault

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township. According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Reading, two people treated for gunshot wounds

READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at N 3rd and Court Sts. Officers responded to the area at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, two victims arrived at the Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. Ilayjah Bullock, 22, suffered...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township

East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Miguel Rodriguez, shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police investigate shooting, victim dead on scene

READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday at a residence on N 4th St. Police responded to a report about the shooting at 1:40 a.m. Victim Bruce Sellers, 57, died at the scene. There is no suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Man in critical condition after York City shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police say a man is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Sunday morning shooting. Police, who previously reported and later corrected their statement saying the victim died, responded to the shooting in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue around 3:26 p.m.
YORK, PA

