Vanderbilt Hustler
Graduate Workers United calls for vision and dental insurance subsidies at demonstration
Over 45 Vanderbilt Graduate Workers United (VGWU) organizers, other graduate students and advocates from Dignidad Obrera (Workers’ Dignity)—an organization that advocates for economic justice in Nashville—gathered at Alumni Lawn on Sept. 9 for a town hall and protest. They called on Vanderbilt to offset the cost of vision and dental insurance for graduate students.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Commodore Brunch Week Two: Slow Mesh’d
Vanderbilt's home loss to Wake Forest exposed a lot of questions, including a massive one at the quarterback position. On our podcast this week, I actually predicted that Vanderbilt would fall in this matchup against Wake Forest, 52-31. In the end, the Commodores faltered to the Demon Deacons, 45-25—one score better than my prediction.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt overpowered by No. 23 Wake Forest, lose 45-25
On a rainy Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Vanderbilt fell 45-25 to the No. 23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. It was a game in which Vanderbilt could not get much going offensively, committing three turnovers and having nearly as many punts (8) as first downs (10). After two electrifying performances against...
