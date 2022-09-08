ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former Golden Lion Hotel was purchased by the city in December of 2020 with the idea that it would be used as a substance abuse treatment center for up to 100 people. Neighbors were wary of the project, as was Mayor Dave Bronson when he was running for office. Now the mayor says the site isn’t a good spot for a treatment center at all.

