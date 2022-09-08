Read full article on original website
Charles Cadwallader
3d ago
And how is this news? This happens every single day, and reoccurring events are not news by definition.
Man shot in the head, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday. It happened on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:30 p.m.The victim lived a few blocks away from the scene.Police say they did not find any shell casings -- complicating their investigation.The search is on for the gunman and a motive.
Boy, 13, wounded after being shot in West Philadelphia, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in West Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 4 p.m., at North 58th and Vine Streets. The boy was shot one time in the groin, officials say. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. He was taken by police...
Police: Man critical after being shot 3 times inside a North Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a house on the 1000 block of Erie Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old was shot three times, once in the stomach and twice in the...
Three Shot Saturday Night in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department reported that three people were shot Saturday evening...
64-year-old man shot and killed during fight at Philadelphia SEPTA trolley station
Philadelphia, PA- A 64-year-old man was shot and killed at a SEPTA trolley station in...
Convenience store employee critically injured in SW Philadelphia shooting
EASTWICK - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting inside a convenience store that left a 24-year-old employee in critical condition. According to authorities, the shooting happened inside a 7-Eleven on the 2900 block of South 70th Street, Sunday night, about 9 p.m. The 24-year-old man was shot in the neck...
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Center City Sunday morning. This all happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Locust Street near South Broad.Officials say an officer in plain clothes was approached by a 23-year-old man.Authorities say that officer eventually fired at least 2 or 3 shots, hitting the man in the left shoulder and hip.The suspect was taken to Jefferson Hospital. CBS3 does not know what happened between the man approaching the officer and him firing his gun.That officer has been placed on administrative leave.
Philadelphia endures violent weekend as 20 people are shot, 3 fatally and 4 people stabbed
PHILADELPHIA - Twenty people were shot, three fatally, as a weekend of violence erupted in Philadelphia with four others stabbed across the city. The bloodshed began Friday night as investigators say a man in his 30s was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section around 9:30 p.m. At about...
North Philadelphia triple shooting leaves 1 in critical condition
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left one of the victims in critical condition. According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday evening, around 6 p.m., on the 2500 block of North 17th Street. 22nd District officers found a 56-year-old woman with a...
Police release images of suspect wanted in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform
Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.
Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her. The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night.
Woman, 33, shot in the head in broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in extremely critical condition after she was shot in the head in broad daylight in West Philadelphia, police say. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Irving Street at 10:36 a.m. According to police, a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the...
Police track AirPods to locate stolen vehicle with baby inside in Philadelphia, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - A child has been reunited with its mother after it was inside a car that was stolen from a driveway in Fox Chase, police say. The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is investigating the incident. Authorities say a baby was inside a Nissan Rogue taken from the...
Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report
A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
Multiple stabbings under investigation at two correctional facilities in Holmesburg
Authorities report the fourth stabbing of the week.
Man killed in shooting at SEPTA trolley station in Center City Philadelphia
Police say there was some kind of physical altercation before the shots were fired.
Recreation center employee killed after being struck by stray bullet in West Philadelphia
An employee of Mill Creek Playground in West Philadelphia died after being struck by a stray bullet on Friday afternoon, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., Tiffany Fletcher, 41, was sweeping outside of the playground on the 4700 block of Brown Street when she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle. She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m.
Kensington shootout critically injures 1 man, while another is hospitalized
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured two men, one of them critically, in Kensington. 24th District officers were investigating a crime scene on the 100 block of Clearfield, Friday night, about 10 p.m., when they heard gunshots nearby. Additionally, numerous 911 calls came in about the same time for reported gunshots.
Woman critical after shooting inside West Philadelphia home
Investigators say a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the head.
Man shot by police in East Germantown after officers say he opened gunfire: Authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspect was shot by police Saturday morning in East Germantown. Police responded to a domestic dispute near East Duval Street and Chew Avenue at 8 a.m.The suspect had left the scene when police arrived. He was also wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened Friday night, police say.Authorities on scene received information that the suspect may be in a garage on the 500 block of East Brinton Street. They also received information that the suspect was in possession of a gun.When police arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly opened the door and gunshots were heard. Officers returned gunfire as a result.Police say the suspect was shot in the lower body in the exchange. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition, authorities say.Officials say the officers involved in the shooting were put on administrative leave.No officers were injured.The incident remains under investigation
