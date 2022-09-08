ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 6

Charles Cadwallader
3d ago

And how is this news? This happens every single day, and reoccurring events are not news by definition.

Reply(2)
6
 

CBS Philly

Man shot in the head, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday. It happened on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:30 p.m.The victim lived a few blocks away from the scene.Police say they did not find any shell casings -- complicating their investigation.The search is on for the gunman and a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Boy, 13, wounded after being shot in West Philadelphia, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in West Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 4 p.m., at North 58th and Vine Streets. The boy was shot one time in the groin, officials say. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. He was taken by police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Convenience store employee critically injured in SW Philadelphia shooting

EASTWICK - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting inside a convenience store that left a 24-year-old employee in critical condition. According to authorities, the shooting happened inside a 7-Eleven on the 2900 block of South 70th Street, Sunday night, about 9 p.m. The 24-year-old man was shot in the neck...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Center City Sunday morning. This all happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Locust Street near South Broad.Officials say an officer in plain clothes was approached by a 23-year-old man.Authorities say that officer eventually fired at least 2 or 3 shots, hitting the man in the left shoulder and hip.The suspect was taken to Jefferson Hospital. CBS3 does not know what happened between the man approaching the officer and him firing his gun.That officer has been placed on administrative leave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

North Philadelphia triple shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left one of the victims in critical condition. According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday evening, around 6 p.m., on the 2500 block of North 17th Street. 22nd District officers found a 56-year-old woman with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman in Delaware

NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her. The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night.
NEWARK, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report

A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Recreation center employee killed after being struck by stray bullet in West Philadelphia

An employee of Mill Creek Playground in West Philadelphia died after being struck by a stray bullet on Friday afternoon, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., Tiffany Fletcher, 41, was sweeping outside of the playground on the 4700 block of Brown Street when she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle. She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Kensington shootout critically injures 1 man, while another is hospitalized

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured two men, one of them critically, in Kensington. 24th District officers were investigating a crime scene on the 100 block of Clearfield, Friday night, about 10 p.m., when they heard gunshots nearby. Additionally, numerous 911 calls came in about the same time for reported gunshots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot by police in East Germantown after officers say he opened gunfire: Authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspect was shot by police Saturday morning in East Germantown. Police responded to a domestic dispute near East Duval Street and Chew Avenue at 8 a.m.The suspect had left the scene when police arrived. He was also wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened Friday night, police say.Authorities on scene received information that the suspect may be in a garage on the 500 block of East Brinton Street. They also received information that the suspect was in possession of a gun.When police arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly opened the door and gunshots were heard. Officers returned gunfire as a result.Police say the suspect was shot in the lower body in the exchange. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition, authorities say.Officials say the officers involved in the shooting were put on administrative leave.No officers were injured.The incident remains under investigation
PHILADELPHIA, PA

