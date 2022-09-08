BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Cold front” has become a set of buzzwords, especially when the majority of Texas is ready to escape the miserable heat. The humidity continues to push heat indexes into the low triple digits, and true temperatures continue to sit in the mid-90s. Texans are longing to escape the never-ending heat. Yet, a cold front is on the way, but do not expect much relief. It will feel hot and a tad drier following Sunday’s front.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO