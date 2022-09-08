Read full article on original website
Cold front is on the way. Do not expect a big weather shake-up.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Cold front” has become a set of buzzwords, especially when the majority of Texas is ready to escape the miserable heat. The humidity continues to push heat indexes into the low triple digits, and true temperatures continue to sit in the mid-90s. Texans are longing to escape the never-ending heat. Yet, a cold front is on the way, but do not expect much relief. It will feel hot and a tad drier following Sunday’s front.
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
BCS Christmas parade may not happen for a third year due to lack of volunteers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Christmas Parade has been a tradition for 100 years. Following two years of cancelations due to COVID-19, they’re finally looking to come back this year. “We’ve had so many people going on to the parade website, leaving us messages and saying, ‘Hey, have...
The Brazos Valley to Recognize POW/MIA Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The third Friday of September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. It honors those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action. Ellen Fuller with Brazos Valley Wreaths Across America joined News 3 at Noon on Friday to talk about how the Brazos Valley is observing the day.
Tropical Storm Kay could bring relief to SoCal fires, but it’s complicated
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Fairview Fire in Southern California is the latest of a summer scorched along the West Coast. Along with record heat thanks to a big ridge of high pressure, folks in SoCal and beyond could use a break. Enter Kay. After dropping rain and strong wind...
Brazos County first responders pay tribute to fallen hereos on 9/11
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -First responders from across Brazos County gathered early Sunday morning outside the Stella Hotel in Bryan. The group of firefighters, police officers, and paramedics paused to pay tribute to their brothers and sisters that made the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago today. First responders, many in full...
Community honors lives lost on 9/11 with a tribute ceremony at Veterans Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A special ceremony was held Sunday evening to commemorate the lives lost on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attack on America. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial War on Terror site at the Veterans Park in College Station.
Backing the Badge BCS hosts 8th annual first responders BBQ
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Backing the Badge BCS showed appreciation for first responders with an annual barbecue Friday. Backing the Badge organizers say this year’s event is their biggest turnout yet. First responders from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson County were in attendance. Sgt. Sarah Cadan with the Texas...
Texas A&M Rodeo Team host 103rd annual All Aggie Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An event that’s been a part of the community for over a century is back for another year. The Texas A&M Rodeo Team held a rodeo for the community ahead of their competitive season. The All Aggie Rodeo is a special kickoff event for former...
Essential workers at Texas A&M to achieve lifelong dream of becoming homeowners
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Homeowner” is a title many hope to have but believe can be impossible based on numerous factors like financial or even family history. This was once Cathy Johnson’s mindset. The custodial supervisor who works on the Texas A&M campus and entrepreneur is an empty nester who raised five adoptive kids in an apartment.
Texas A&M tumbles to No. 24 in latest AP poll
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their Week Three Top 25 College Football Poll on Sunday with a lot of movement. Texas A&M fell 18 spots from No.6 to No. 24 after losing to Appalachian State at home 17-14 on Saturday. The Southeastern Conference continues to lead all...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Floatie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Floatie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Sept. 9. Floatie, a Pitbill/Terrier mix has been with the humane society since the beginning of March. She loves other dogs and is described as a “couch hippo” and loves to cuddle. Aggieland...
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial holding 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year marks the 21st anniversary of the horrific attacks that took the lives of 2,977 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on United Flight 93. The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board is holding their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this weekend. There will...
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
Aggie Gameday: App State vs Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against App State on Sep. 10, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
Franklin beats Diboll for 19th straight win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two first half touchdowns from Franklin’s Bryson Washington power the Lions past Diboll 35-23 Friday night. After Diboll jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, the Lions, powered by back-to-back Washington touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead before eventually taking the win. Franklin travels...
A&M Consolidated suffers first loss of season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After starting the season with a couple blow out wins, A&M Consolidated suffered their first loss of the 2022 football season. Lufkin beat Consol 31-14 at Tiger Field Friday night. The Tigers were the third ranked team in class 5-A Division I entering the week.
