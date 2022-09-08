ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KBTX.com

Cold front is on the way. Do not expect a big weather shake-up.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Cold front” has become a set of buzzwords, especially when the majority of Texas is ready to escape the miserable heat. The humidity continues to push heat indexes into the low triple digits, and true temperatures continue to sit in the mid-90s. Texans are longing to escape the never-ending heat. Yet, a cold front is on the way, but do not expect much relief. It will feel hot and a tad drier following Sunday’s front.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

The Brazos Valley to Recognize POW/MIA Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The third Friday of September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. It honors those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action. Ellen Fuller with Brazos Valley Wreaths Across America joined News 3 at Noon on Friday to talk about how the Brazos Valley is observing the day.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County first responders pay tribute to fallen hereos on 9/11

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -First responders from across Brazos County gathered early Sunday morning outside the Stella Hotel in Bryan. The group of firefighters, police officers, and paramedics paused to pay tribute to their brothers and sisters that made the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago today. First responders, many in full...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Backing the Badge BCS hosts 8th annual first responders BBQ

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Backing the Badge BCS showed appreciation for first responders with an annual barbecue Friday. Backing the Badge organizers say this year’s event is their biggest turnout yet. First responders from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson County were in attendance. Sgt. Sarah Cadan with the Texas...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Rodeo Team host 103rd annual All Aggie Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An event that’s been a part of the community for over a century is back for another year. The Texas A&M Rodeo Team held a rodeo for the community ahead of their competitive season. The All Aggie Rodeo is a special kickoff event for former...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M tumbles to No. 24 in latest AP poll

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their Week Three Top 25 College Football Poll on Sunday with a lot of movement. Texas A&M fell 18 spots from No.6 to No. 24 after losing to Appalachian State at home 17-14 on Saturday. The Southeastern Conference continues to lead all...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Floatie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Floatie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Sept. 9. Floatie, a Pitbill/Terrier mix has been with the humane society since the beginning of March. She loves other dogs and is described as a “couch hippo” and loves to cuddle. Aggieland...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial holding 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year marks the 21st anniversary of the horrific attacks that took the lives of 2,977 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on United Flight 93. The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board is holding their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this weekend. There will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Gameday: App State vs Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against App State on Sep. 10, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Franklin beats Diboll for 19th straight win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two first half touchdowns from Franklin’s Bryson Washington power the Lions past Diboll 35-23 Friday night. After Diboll jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, the Lions, powered by back-to-back Washington touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead before eventually taking the win. Franklin travels...
DIBOLL, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated suffers first loss of season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After starting the season with a couple blow out wins, A&M Consolidated suffered their first loss of the 2022 football season. Lufkin beat Consol 31-14 at Tiger Field Friday night. The Tigers were the third ranked team in class 5-A Division I entering the week.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

