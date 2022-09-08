ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Capital Region gas price average falls below $4

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcJdL_0hn50FJZ00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Gas prices in the Capital Region have officially fallen below $4 per gallon on average, according to GasBuddy . The average price is gas in the Albany area is now $3.99 per gallon.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Compared to a week ago, the average price of gas per gallon was $4.13 in the area. A month before that the average was around $4.39 per gallon.

The national gas average is currently $3.73, which is more than 25 cents lower than the Capital Region’s average. Compared to a month ago, the average price was $4.01 per gallon.

Albany area gas prices near $4 average

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Cheapest regular gas in the Capital Region

  • $3.27 at Citgo, 184 Sacandaga Road in Scotia
  • $3.39 at Cumberland Farms, 222 Mohawk Avenue
  • $3.67 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa
  • $3.69 at Citgo, 12800 Route 9W in West Coxsackie
  • $3.69 at Speedway, 6 Green Street in Hudson
  • $3.69 at Citgo, 712 Columbia Street in Hudson
  • $3.74 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67 in Ballston Spa
  • $3.74 at Petrol 9W Co, 294 Route 9W in Glenmont
  • $3.75 at Sunoco, 188 Fairview Avenue in Hudson
  • $3.75 at Citgo, 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coxsackie, NY
City
Glenmont, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
WUPE

LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA

While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George

On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Capital Region#Usa Gasoline#Spa#Runway Express#Speedway#Petrol 9w Co#Sunoco
96.1 The Eagle

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
INCOME TAX
newyorkalmanack.com

Edinburgh, Corinth Tracts Recreation Plan Complete

The Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts are owned by Lyme Adirondack Timberlands II and Lyme Timber Company. A conservation easement agreement between the landowner and the State of New York allows for limited public recreation access in addition to sustainable forest management. The Recreation Management Plan (RMP) outlines what public recreation activities are permitted under the agreement. The updated RMP applies to the combined 13,730 acres of the Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts.
CORINTH, NY
wamc.org

Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York

This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
WATERFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NEWS10 ABC

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Penn Yan

The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that two third prize lottery tickets for the September 10 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State. Both tickets are worth $50,000 with one being purchased in Penn Yan and the other in Queens.
PENN YAN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Another Massive Retailer Opening First Hudson Valley Location

A popular national retail chain is finally opening its first Hudson Valley outpost. Work is currently underway at the former location of Modell's Sporting Goods in the Poughkeepsie Plaza on Route 9. A complete remodel of the store is being done to accommodate the latest tenant in one of the Hudson Valley's fastest-growing shopping destinations.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy