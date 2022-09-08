Capital Region gas price average falls below $4

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Gas prices in the Capital Region have officially fallen below $4 per gallon on average, according to GasBuddy . The average price is gas in the Albany area is now $3.99 per gallon.

Compared to a week ago, the average price of gas per gallon was $4.13 in the area. A month before that the average was around $4.39 per gallon.

The national gas average is currently $3.73, which is more than 25 cents lower than the Capital Region’s average. Compared to a month ago, the average price was $4.01 per gallon.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Cheapest regular gas in the Capital Region

$3.27 at Citgo, 184 Sacandaga Road in Scotia

$3.39 at Cumberland Farms, 222 Mohawk Avenue

$3.67 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$3.69 at Citgo, 12800 Route 9W in West Coxsackie

$3.69 at Speedway, 6 Green Street in Hudson

$3.69 at Citgo, 712 Columbia Street in Hudson

$3.74 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67 in Ballston Spa

$3.74 at Petrol 9W Co, 294 Route 9W in Glenmont

$3.75 at Sunoco, 188 Fairview Avenue in Hudson

$3.75 at Citgo, 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa

