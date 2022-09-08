ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite business hits: Networking, job hunts and more

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is holding a morning networking breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Mesquite Specialty Hospital 1024 N Galloway Ave., to introduce business owners to each other and acquaint them with Mesquite's business community. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards and, “their best 30-second elevator speech,” the chamber said.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Lakeside Journal news roundup: The Colony Aquatic, Splash Park info and community vigil

The Colony Aquatic Park has a new fall session which includes learning how to swim. Fall classes run from Sept. 12 to Sept. 22 and for preschool (ages 3-5), the classes are from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and for early elementary (ages 6-8), the classes are from 4:30 to 5 p.m. All classes are 30 minutes long, Monday through Friday and there are four students per instructor. To register, visit www.PlayTC.com or call the Aquatic Park at 972-634-2225.
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite Roundup: Library cards, mental health and more

For the past 5 years, the Mesquite Arts Center has been educating children during the summer with theater camp programs like “Cara Mia’s School of Yes!” This is offered at an affordable rate through donations and grants. For those who cannot afford the program, the arts center offers scholarships through donors.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell news roundup: veterinary open house, college night at Coppell High School, art contest

The Coppell Humane Society invites the Coppell community to an open house for the Double Oak Veterinary Medical Center this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees have the opportunity to win raffle prizes and goodies, watch a pet portrait demo by Calico Annie Studios, and meet rescue partners with adoptable pets. The Carter BloodCare bus will be on site for a blood drive as well.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Leader news roundup: support community through volunteering, donations

The City of Lewisville is currently accepting applications for Cattle Drive Parade volunteers to assist police and fire personnel along the parade route by sweeping candy from the streets. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. right before the PBR Lewisville event. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano West teacher's paintings to be displayed at the Eisemann Center

When Douglas Darracott puts his brush to canvas, he calls it a “conversation with history.”. “Every time I would go to a museum, I'd see paintings by well-known painters, and all I could think about was making paintings in response, as though you are having a conversation with history,” he said. “It's a real challenge, because every painting I see in a museum, I just want to go home and make a response to it.”
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney news briefs: bond items forthcoming and more updates

The McKinney City Council will take steps to appoint a bond committee that will review and recommend future capital projects that could be presented to McKinney voters next May. The focus of the bond program is anticipated to be on the development of the McKinney National Airport and the projects outlined in its master plan.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Three Frisco arts organizations receive state grant funding

Frisco is one of 84 Texas cities whose community organizations will be receiving part of the $11.6 million in grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts this year. On Friday, the commission announced the designation of its grant money for the 2023 fiscal year.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Lakeside Journal business updates: The Colony approves budget, Little Elm ISD votes on proposal in November

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, The Colony City Council approved the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate. The tax rate includes a half cent reduction to the property tax rate, which reduces it from $0.65 per $100 valuation to $0.645. This marks the 18th consecutive year of tax reductions and the 21st straight year the Council has reduced or kept the rate flat.
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Leader business updates: budgets, water conservation efforts

The Flower Mound Town Council and staff are hard at work on the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The budget currently totals more than $194 million and will be voted on and approved this month. The budget focuses on maintaining the town’s financial position, continuing vital maintenance and improvements, providing quality parks, creating competitive employee compensation and planning for the Town’s future. For more information, visit www.flower-mound.com/budget.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Medical City Plano redevelopment pushed to Plano City Council

After discussion from both sides, a redevelopment of Medical City Plano is slated to appear before Plano City Council. At the Tuesday, Sept. 6 Planning and Zoning commission meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to let council decide the fate of the proposed hospital redevelopment.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony’s 46th Citizen Police Academy begins this week, offering educational skills to participants

The Colony’s Citizen Police Academy is back in action with class 46, starting Thursday, Sept. 15, providing the community with educational opportunities. The goal of the academy is to allow citizens to be able to come into the police department and learn how it operates and open the community’s eyes to the things that it does, said Brian Lee, the community resource officer for The Colony.
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: No one injured in Plano house fire

Four engines and three ladder trucks with the Plano Fire Department responded to a house fire at 708 Arbor Downs Drive in central Plano Friday afternoon. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire, but did not suffer injuries, according to the Plano Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming from the home's roof. Firefighters on the scene indicated that the fire started in the attic, though the cause remains under investigation and the fire marshal was on the scene.
PLANO, TX

