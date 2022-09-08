Four engines and three ladder trucks with the Plano Fire Department responded to a house fire at 708 Arbor Downs Drive in central Plano Friday afternoon. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire, but did not suffer injuries, according to the Plano Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming from the home's roof. Firefighters on the scene indicated that the fire started in the attic, though the cause remains under investigation and the fire marshal was on the scene.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO