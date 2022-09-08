Read full article on original website
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
'It was so much fun, I didn't want to miss a day'
Two former Frankfort residents were among a group who met in June at the Clarke Historical Library at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant to reminisce about their days as freight train engineers.
Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season
As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
Hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan north of Muskegon today
A HIGH Beach Hazard Risk is in effect for the shore line, Mason and Oceana counties. From Muskegon to the south there is a MODERATE Beach Hazard is in effect for the remainder of the coast.
Long-range forecast out 2 weeks showing lots of red temperature maps
The extended forecast says summer will roar back into Michigan as we finish out this coming week. Both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature forecasts put Michigan solidly in a warmer-than-normal pattern. The six to 10 day forecast even shows a very high chance of warmer-than-normal weather.
Michigan DNR on how bear hunting season is going
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Friday being the third day of bear hunting season, Michigan’s DNR said many hunters are having success, although it may be too early to tell. DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said nine bears have been checked in so far, and he is expecting many more to come.
Fireigloo: 'the next generation of fire pits' a Michigan made transportable heater
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fireigloo is a multipurpose portable heater made in Michigan. It's enjoyed by tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and families. The owner, Larry Monahan, said he was approached by a friend who resides in Sweden with the idea of making the product in America. "This is Detroit. This...
Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”. The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.
Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire
I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan
Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Deer hunting in Michigan kicks off this weekend with Liberty Hunt
Michigan’s deer hunting seasons kick off this weekend with the annual Liberty Hunt for youth and hunters with disabilities. The hunt takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on public and private land statewide. The bag limit for the season is one deer. All hunters must wear hunter orange.
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum
It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating the report of a missing person in Ontonagon County. 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was last seen by his family on September 7, around 9:30 a.m. near the area of 13820 Lakeshore Drive. He left on his four wheeler to go to...
Powerball results for 09/10/22; jackpot worth $185 million
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan came within one number of winning the grand prize and two other players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $185 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 10. That means the drawing on...
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
