Terre Haute, IN

3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
Union Health-Clinton recognized with state award

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thursday, Union Hospital Clinton was awarded the Community Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Health and State Office of Rural Health. Each year, the state agencies recognize Indiana’s critical access hospitals and their staff members in various categories of excellence. The award...
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers. 21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.
Local businesses help animals in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) On Saturday, September 10, local realtors will be working to help pets find their fur-ever homes. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group is teaming up with Ollie’s Canine Campus and St. Francis K-9 Rescue to help house 30 dogs. The event will be at Baesler’s Market...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

