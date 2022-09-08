Read full article on original website
Related
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
tspr.org
CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’
Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
wibqam.com
U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state’s ban
BRISTOL, Va. (Reuters) – The women’s health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin...
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois tax rebate • business can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' • teen brutally attacked
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who meet the criteria can expect tax rebates as soon as Monday, a Chicago business says it can't coexist with new venue the "Salt Shed" due to noise, and a teen was brutally attacked at a suburban high school football game: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday
(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
wmay.com
Darren Bailey shares Facebook video blaming Illinois issues on Gov. Pritzker
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a video on his campaign Facebook page blaming incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker for issues related to crime, education and taxes. Bailey said that if elected, he would undo the things Pritzker has done while he’s been in office....
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Chicago
Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know
Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
Illinois' Mysterious $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Faces Fast-Approaching Claiming Deadline
One mysterious Illinois resident has been sitting on millions for several months. On July 29, the Illinois Lottery revealed that a gas station in suburban Des Plaines sold the winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket — but since then, the winner has remained silent. “For a prize of...
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjol.com
Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon
FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
WSPY NEWS
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Says Busing of Migrants From Texas is Disgusting
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the busing of migrants from Texas is disgusting and needs to stop. Governor Pritzker says his staff has been in contact with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office, calling staff there “wholly uncooperative.”. Governor Pritzker says Illinois will ensure that migrants being bused to...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know
Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
advantagenews.com
Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November
For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
WAND TV
Wet period is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy plenty of sunshine today and Friday before it turns wet. Once patchy dense fog dissipates Thursday morning, sunshine will push highs to around 80°. It turns a little more humid Friday with highs in the low-80s. As we head into the weekend,...
Comments / 0