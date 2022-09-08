ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
tspr.org

CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’

Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wibqam.com

U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state’s ban

BRISTOL, Va. (Reuters) – The women’s health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin...
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Metropolis, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Cave-in-rock, IL
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WCIA

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
NBC Chicago

Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know

Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Cnn#Travel Destinations#Southern Illinois#Ohio River#Cnn Travel#Shawnee National Forest#Sasquatch#The Superman Museum
wjol.com

Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
1520 The Ticket

New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know

Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November

For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Wet period is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy plenty of sunshine today and Friday before it turns wet. Once patchy dense fog dissipates Thursday morning, sunshine will push highs to around 80°. It turns a little more humid Friday with highs in the low-80s. As we head into the weekend,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy