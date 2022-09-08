Read full article on original website
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Polygon
Lucasfilm’s revival of Willow looks fun as hell in new D23 trailer
Lucasfilm’s new Willow series for Disney Plus brings back Warwick Davis as the titular do-gooder this November, and a new trailer for the show looks like a great deal of fantasy-infused fun. And at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, one more member of the cast was confirmed for Willow: Christian Slater, who will apparently be a mysterious friend of Madmartigan, who was played by Val Kilmer in the original film.
Polygon
This Splatoon 3 boss is a cruel reference to a nightmarish Super Mario Sunshine level
Splatoon 3 launched on Friday, and thanks to a boss fight in the new shooter, you can now relive the horror of one of the worst levels from Super Mario Sunshine. In Splatoon 3, you play as cephalopod-inspired characters called Inklings and Octolings, which shoot colored ink from guns and other weapons. The game is known for its online competitive multiplayer, but it also has a single-player campaign in which you explore an arctic land called Alterna. One of these levels contains an Easter egg that references Super Mario Sunshine.
Polygon
How to watch the Marvel and Star Wars presentation at D23 2022
Disney’s D23 fan expo has arrived and the studio is showing off what’s next for some of its biggest franchises during the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. While this panel will be held in front of the attending fans at the event, Disney is not livestreaming the panel, so here are a few other ways to keep up with all the announcements and trailers that Disney might release.
Polygon
Brahmāstra: Part One does the Marvel superhero epic without Marvel
In its broad outlines, the new worldwide theatrical release Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva has a number of attributes American viewers may associate with Indian blockbuster cinema: It has a vibrant color scheme, includes several splashy musical numbers, and runs fairly long, with a built-in space for an intermission. American theaters may skip that part, since 160-minute run times have become near-standard length for big-ticket American blockbusters. And a big-ticket American blockbuster is what Brahmāstra also resembles. Specifically, it recalls 2021’s Marvel epic Eternals, though it lacks the contemplative tone director Chloé Zhao attempted to bring to that film. Brahmāstra is sillier, chintzier, and unavoidably more fun.
Polygon
She-Hulk trailer shows Daredevil (and Matt Murdock) out and about in the MCU
Marvel Studios revealed a new look at Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil on Friday, by way of a new teaser that shows a sneak peek of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The trailer teases the ongoing story of lawyer Jennifer Walters, as she comes to terms with being She-Hulk. “Life would be so much easier if I was just Jen,” Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, says of her powers. Right after that, we hear the voice of Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, reassuring her, accompanied by clips showing the hero in his new outfit.
Polygon
How to watch D23’s Marvel and Disney Games Showcase
This weekend’s D23 Expo will also have something special for video game fans with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. D23’s stream dedicated to new video games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, and is expected to run for about 40 minutes.
Polygon
Sans from Undertale won the Tumblr Sexyman poll, and I haven’t known peace since
Let it be known that the day of Thursday Sept. 8 was perhaps one of the most delirious days on the internet, and not just for the reason you’d think. Sans, the a skeleton character from the indie darling Undertale, won the Tumblr Sexyman poll against Reigen Arataka of the anime Mob Psycho 100. The contest prompted a flood of fan art and memes, filling up platforms like Twitter and Tumblr.
Polygon
All the Star Wars trailers and news out of D23 2022
The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century panel. Just the Lucasfilm section alone brought a ton of first looks and release date info for upcoming Star Wars shows (like Andor) and other LucasFilm projects, like the Willow series.
Polygon
Disney’s new animated musical is about the Star its heroes are always wishing upon
Wish is Disney’s newest animated movie, which will dive into the origin of one of the studio’s most iconic characters — the magical wishing star. Just kidding — kinda. The movie definitely draws inspiration from the whole “wish upon a star” motif that crosses over multiple films. It takes place in a kingdom where a young heroine named Asha wishes on a star asking for guidance. And lo and behold, much like in Neil Gaiman’s Stardust, a star (named Star) tumbles down to the kingdom of Rosas in order to help Asha out.
Polygon
Tron: Identity brings players to a new Grid next year
Disney’s Tron universe is returning to video games in 2023 with Tron: Identity, a visual novel/puzzle game being developed by Mike Bithell (Thomas Was Alone, The Solitaire Conspiracy). The game was announced Friday during Disney and Marvel’s D23 games showcase. In Tron: Identity, players will follow Query, a...
Polygon
Marvel is getting an AR game from the makers of Pokémon Go
The Marvel universe is getting its own augmented reality game. Marvel World of Heroes was announced on Friday during Disney’s game showcase at its D23 2022 expo. The mobile game is being developed by Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, and is set for release sometime in 2023.
Polygon
Meme legend still sticking Paddington into other movies and TV shows
Twitter is replete with film and television meme accounts. Out-of-context stills from shows like Schitt’s Creek or Our Flag Means Death regularly make the rounds. But one meme account rises above the rest, dedicated to sharing images of Paddington Photoshopped into movies and TV shows “until I forget,” or so says the caption that accompanies every image. Jason, who runs @Jaythechou on Twitter, kicked it off in March 2020, and is still going strong. Roughly 550 Paddington Photoshops later, and Jason still has not forgotten.
Polygon
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is getting another 30 characters
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is getting a new Galactic Edition release in November, but the more important news is the addition of 30 newly playable Star Wars characters, including Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (and Star Wars: Andor), Reva from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Captain Rex from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Polygon
Marvel’s Halloween special brings werewolves to the MCU
Marvel Studios will celebrate spooky season with a new Halloween-themed special coming to Disney Plus called Werewolf by Night. The special will focus on the Marvel Comics character Werewolf by Night, who is a literal werewolf, and will star Gael García Bernal in the title role. At D23, Marvel...
Polygon
Disney’s Ahsoka show will bring Rebels’ beloved Jedi Ezra to live-action
Ahsoka is one of the upcoming Star Wars stories coming to the Disney Plus platform. The series stars Rosario Dawson as Ahoska Tano, the one-time padawan of Anakin Skywalker. It looks like she’ll be joined by an old friend from the animated canon: Ezra Bridger, who will be portrayed by Eman Esfandi, according to reports from Cinelinx and the Hollywood Reporter.
Polygon
Barbarian’s layered secrets make it horror-movie catnip
The horror movie Barbarian is best approached by an audience that knows as little as possible about it. The film’s trailer encourages this to a degree that may turn some viewers off: It divulges little beyond the film’s initial setup. Even in our spoiler-phobic times, keeping secrets makes sense for a horror movie — it’s simply scarier if viewers don’t know what’s coming. But the true test of a well-constructed movie comes when there are no surprises left. At the end of its 102-minute run time, with its secrets laid bare, Barbarian still has so much to offer. And part of that is something for viewers to be scared of beyond its initial ominous portrait of the quiet terror that can lurk inside a house when two strangers are forced together on a dark and stormy night.
Polygon
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime gets a trailer, release date
Studio Pierrot released a new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Sunday, as the anime revival inches closer to its October release window. The new look teased Ichigo Kurosaki’s next adventure as he barrels towards a full-on war with the all-powerful Yhwach in the next arc. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set for release on Oct. 10.
