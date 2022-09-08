Read full article on original website
‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals get to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL when they battle each other on Sunday night. This feud has a long and rich history, and Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger is well aware of the same. Big Ben recently launched his own podcast, Footbahlin with Ben […] The post ‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett backers won’t be pleased with latest Mitchell Trubisky update
It’s all but decided that Kenny Pickett is the future at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The question that remains is how long it takes for him to take over for incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky. Those hoping to see Kenny Pickett take the reins any time soon shouldn’t hold their breath. Based on the latest […] The post Kenny Pickett backers won’t be pleased with latest Mitchell Trubisky update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s stern message to Arizona after getting demolished by Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had no answer to the onslaught brought to the desert by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Sunday. With Mahomes playing at his best and the Chiefs’ offense still looking dangerous even without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Kansas City managed to score a 44-21 victory. The Chiefs’ winning margin was way more than what most people expected the winner of this game to have, and that show of dominance by Kansas City has left Kingsbury with a tough realization.
John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News
The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Dabo Swinney drops honest review of DJ Uiagalelei after 2-0 start
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney believes quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a major reason why the team is off to its first 2-0 start since the 2020 season after defeating the Furman Paladins, 35-12, on Saturday. “DJ has played with a lot of toughness. What you saw out there is what he’s shown in practice. Been […] The post Dabo Swinney drops honest review of DJ Uiagalelei after 2-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Packers takeaways after Week 1 win vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were completely outplayed in a 23-7 loss to NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Last season demonstrated why it is critical not to panic after one game. Still, it is disappointing for the Packers to perform poorly against a division rival. This is the Packers’ third loss in the last four games against Minnesota.
Derek Carr gets brutally honest on struggles in Week 1 loss vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to pin the blame on himself for the lackluster performance of his team’s offense in Sunday’s 24-19 road loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:. Derek Carr was outplayed by Herbert, as he...
Tom Brady teases Rob Gronkowski to return to Buccaneers, Gronk responds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are clamoring for one thing: for Rob Gronkowski to come back to the team. The legendary tight end announced his second retirement early in the off-season. Ever since Tom Brady returned from retirement, though, fans are eagerly waiting for Gronk to lace up his cleats one more time for his best buddy Tommy.
Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall
It is an ugly day for the Notre Dame football. Expected to have a strong rebound after a season-opening loss to no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Tyler Buchner and the Fighting Irish instead suffered a devastating blow to their College Football Playoff chances with a 26-21 home loss at the hands of unranked Marshall Thundering […] The post Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy
Is that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Arthur Shelby from the “Peaky Blinders”? If you think it’s the latter, we can’t really blame you. After all, Rodgers did show up sporting his best Arthur Shelby impersonation as they touched landed on the North Star state for their Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bengals
With a Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game scheduled against the Bengals, new QB Mitch Trubisky will be placed under the microscope. Can he effectively direct the Steelers offense, or will Mike Tomlin have to call Kenny Pickett up to the field? Ahead of this Steelers-Bengals game, we’ll be making our Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 predictions.
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson’s message to Trevor Lawrence after disappointing loss vs. Commanders
The Jacksonville Jaguars had the lead in the fourth quarter during their Week 1 match-up against the Washington Commanders. However, they came up just short on the road. The Jaguars took a 22-14 lead on a James Robinson rushing touchdown with 11:45 left in the game. However, the Commanders scored two touchdowns with less than […] The post Jaguars HC Doug Pederson’s message to Trevor Lawrence after disappointing loss vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022
The Denver Broncos will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 1 showdown. It’s Monday Night Football! Are you ready? Well, it is time to get ready for our NFL odds series, as we deliver a Broncos-Seahawks prediction and pick. When the Broncos start their season in Seattle, there […] The post NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 matchup with the division rival Los Angles Chargers is almost here. Both these teams have big expectations heading into the 2022 season, but with this first game, only one can get off on the right foot in the gauntlet of the AFC West. With this in mind, let’s look at four bold Raiders Week 1 predictions.
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones hit with worrying injury update after Patriots’ Week 1 loss vs. Dolphins
The New England Patriots might have lost just more than a game to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Starting quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury during the game, the Patriots announced following the loss. Jones played the entire game, but went to the X-ray room moments after the loss. Those X-rays came back negative, […] The post Mac Jones hit with worrying injury update after Patriots’ Week 1 loss vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
