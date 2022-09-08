ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Purdue vs. Syracuse odds and betting preview for NCAAF Week 3

The Syracuse Orange continued their impressive start to 2022 with a 48-14 win over the UConn Huskies on Saturday. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -22.5, and the visitors dominated all aspects of the game. Syracuse has their first true road test of 2022 next weekend, and the Orange will take a trip to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Let’s preview the early betting odds for the game and explain where you can find our experts’ best bet.
insidetheloudhouse.com

Good visit may put Syracuse basketball in lead with 4-star guard, per report

In the coming days, 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland will take an official visit to Syracuse basketball, and an expert says this trip to the Hill is critically important in Williams’ current recruiting process. The 6-foot-4 Williams, who recently vaulted into the top 100 per 247Sports and...
Syracuse.com

Elton John dazzles Dome. Plus, resurgent SU offense leads win over UConn (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 63. Cloudy, afternoon showers. See the 5-day forecast. A FOND FAREWELL: Saturday night was alright for a farewell concert at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, as Elton John performed before about 38,000 fans on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Many fans came dressed in colorful outfits like the ones John was famous for. Read a concert review and check out photos of John as well as his adoring (and colorful) fans. (Scott Schild photo)
Syracuse.com

Ex-Syracuse WR Taj Harris not expected to return to Rutgers this season: Here’s why

The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
cnycentral.com

Syracuse football begins season 2-0 for the first time since 2018 (recap)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 2-0 to start the season for the first time in four years. The Orange never let the UConn Huskies stand a chance, beating their old Big East rival 48-14. Orange Quarterback Garrett Shrader had a dominant performance, completing 20 of 23 passes, ending with 287 passing yards and three touchdowns.
FanSided

Syracuse Football: Dino Babers is still on the hot seat, handicappers say

Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers, as we noted not too long ago, reportedly would be in line to receive a huge buyout should Syracuse University fire him this season. Of course, that may end up being a moot point, should the ‘Cuse continue playing like it did in week one, when the Orange crushed fellow Atlantic Coast Conference team Louisville, 31-7, on the Hill.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football’s offense looks like its old self in 48-14 win at UConn

East Hartford, Conn. — Max von Marburg jogged onto Rentschler Field for the first time Saturday night at the start of the fourth quarter. It was the first drive Syracuse’s offense failed to turn into some type of score. That quickly changed when Connecticut’s Dajon Harrison muffed the punt return, allowing for Mikel Jones to grab the ball back for Syracuse’s offense.
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. UConn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team hits the road Saturday to take on the UConn Huskies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network. That station can be found locally on:. Spectrum: Channel 315 (SD & HD) Verizon...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score at Connecticut

East Hartford, Conn. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 48-14 victory at Connecticut on Saturday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UConn_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:
Syracuse.com

Rochester wins rain-drizzled series finale, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday as the Rochester Red Wings scored early and often on their way to a 7-2 win on a Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. A slow and steady rain fell throughout the nine-inning game. The two teams split the six-game series this past week, and Rochester won 15 of the 24 games overall they played against Syracuse this season.
