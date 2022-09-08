Read full article on original website
Related
Purdue vs. Syracuse odds and betting preview for NCAAF Week 3
The Syracuse Orange continued their impressive start to 2022 with a 48-14 win over the UConn Huskies on Saturday. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -22.5, and the visitors dominated all aspects of the game. Syracuse has their first true road test of 2022 next weekend, and the Orange will take a trip to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Let’s preview the early betting odds for the game and explain where you can find our experts’ best bet.
ACC Power Rankings: John Wildhack wanted Syracuse to separate from the pack. It’s trending up
Syracuse, N.Y. — This week’s Power Rankings saw some reshuffling near the top and at the bottom. Duke earned its way out of the basement with a victory against a Big Ten foe.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Good visit may put Syracuse basketball in lead with 4-star guard, per report
In the coming days, 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland will take an official visit to Syracuse basketball, and an expert says this trip to the Hill is critically important in Williams’ current recruiting process. The 6-foot-4 Williams, who recently vaulted into the top 100 per 247Sports and...
Elton John dazzles Dome. Plus, resurgent SU offense leads win over UConn (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 63. Cloudy, afternoon showers. See the 5-day forecast. A FOND FAREWELL: Saturday night was alright for a farewell concert at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, as Elton John performed before about 38,000 fans on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Many fans came dressed in colorful outfits like the ones John was famous for. Read a concert review and check out photos of John as well as his adoring (and colorful) fans. (Scott Schild photo)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Syracuse WR Taj Harris not expected to return to Rutgers this season: Here’s why
The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
DeVito rebounds from early pick, leads Illinois to win (How Syracuse transfers fared)
Former Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito threw an interception on his first pass of the day, but bounced back to toss a pair of touchdowns in Illinois’ 24-3 win over Virginia on Saturday. DeVito was 17-of-25 for 196 yards passing and rushed nine times for 12 yards. He also...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse football begins season 2-0 for the first time since 2018 (recap)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 2-0 to start the season for the first time in four years. The Orange never let the UConn Huskies stand a chance, beating their old Big East rival 48-14. Orange Quarterback Garrett Shrader had a dominant performance, completing 20 of 23 passes, ending with 287 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Syracuse Football: Dino Babers is still on the hot seat, handicappers say
Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers, as we noted not too long ago, reportedly would be in line to receive a huge buyout should Syracuse University fire him this season. Of course, that may end up being a moot point, should the ‘Cuse continue playing like it did in week one, when the Orange crushed fellow Atlantic Coast Conference team Louisville, 31-7, on the Hill.
RELATED PEOPLE
Syracuse football’s offense looks like its old self in 48-14 win at UConn
East Hartford, Conn. — Max von Marburg jogged onto Rentschler Field for the first time Saturday night at the start of the fourth quarter. It was the first drive Syracuse’s offense failed to turn into some type of score. That quickly changed when Connecticut’s Dajon Harrison muffed the punt return, allowing for Mikel Jones to grab the ball back for Syracuse’s offense.
Syracuse Football: Here’s why Dino Babers thinks UConn bout is so critical
Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers made some really interesting, and I thought insightful, comments earlier this week when discussing the Orange’s Saturday night non-conference battle at Connecticut. Sure, the Orange (1-0) is a huge betting favorite against the Huskies (1-1). Yes, the ‘Cuse walloped fellow Atlantic Coast Conference...
Syracuse football has a cushy lead on UConn midway through 3rd quarter (live score, updates)
East Hartford, Conn. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Connecticut Huskies at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page...
UConn Couldn’t Keep Up: Syracuse football defeats Connecticut 48-14 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers sat in a hotel room on Saturday afternoon before his Syracuse University football team left for Rentschler Field for a 7 p.m. matchup with UConn and watched upsets brewing all over college football. No. 8 Notre Dame lost to Marshall. No. 6 Texas A&M...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse basketball 4-star, 5-star targets to battle for 2022-23 national title
Syracuse basketball four-star and five-star recruiting targets in several classes will suit up for high-school and prep-school teams this coming season that are significant contenders for a 2022-23 national championship as well as titles in their respective states. High-school hoops analyst and scout Samad Hines recently published his updated preseason...
Garrett Shrader shines; Syracuse defense gives up big plays to UConn (Brent Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — With Elton John rocking the JMA Wireless Dome in Central New York, Saturday night was all right for the Syracuse University football team in East Hartford as the Orange rolled to a 48-14 win over the Connecticut Huskies. SU quarterback Garrett Shrader shined, running back Sean...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. UConn
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team hits the road Saturday to take on the UConn Huskies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network. That station can be found locally on:. Spectrum: Channel 315 (SD & HD) Verizon...
Syracuse rallies back and wins third straight game over Rochester with 5-4 victory on Saturday night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets kept the good vibes going on Saturday night, rallying back once again from an early deficit to nab a 5-4 win over the Rochester Red Wings on a warm September night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets have now won three straight games after dropping the first two games in the six-game series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse football box score at Connecticut
East Hartford, Conn. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 48-14 victory at Connecticut on Saturday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UConn_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance at Connecticut
East Hartford, Conn. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 48-14 victory at Connecticut on Saturday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your...
Axe: Syracuse football’s defense has been key to 2-0 start: ‘We want to prove a point’
Syracuse, N.Y. — When he got a word in edgewise at the press conference, Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax put everyone on notice about what the Orange defense wants to be in 2022 following a 48-14 win over UConn on Saturday night. “I feel like we are more experienced, but...
Rochester wins rain-drizzled series finale, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday as the Rochester Red Wings scored early and often on their way to a 7-2 win on a Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. A slow and steady rain fell throughout the nine-inning game. The two teams split the six-game series this past week, and Rochester won 15 of the 24 games overall they played against Syracuse this season.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1