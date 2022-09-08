ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Millions of free COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Millions of free COVID-19 tests will soon be made available to residents across Massachusetts, state officials announced Wednesday.

About 3.5 million rapid at-home tests are in the process of being sent to communities to make available to residents, according to the Baker-Polito administration.

Communities can also request essential PPE, including KN95, surgical and children’s masks.

An additional 1.5 million tests will also be made available to food banks in the Commonwealth, to reach those who are most vulnerable.

“This distribution of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests builds on our work over the past several years to partner with municipalities to ensure residents can protect themselves from the virus,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “Rapid tests, along with other resources like vaccines, boosters and treatments, provide residents with the tools they need to manage COVID-19.”

More than 84 percent of eligible residents in the state are fully vaccinated and over half of adults are boosted.

